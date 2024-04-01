Toyota Taisor Teased Ahead Of April 3rd Unveil – Fronx Based Coupe Crossover

When compared to Fronx, upcoming Toyota Taisor teased ahead of launch, will pack slightly different design and aesthetics

Coupe Crossover genre has been catching up in India. Within the sub 4m segment, we have seen coupe-style vehicles before. But Maruti Suzuki Fronx is among the, if not, the best-looking coupe roofline execution in sub 4m segment. Toyota is getting a Fronx counterpart in the form of Taisor, which has been teased officially.

Toyota Taisor Teased Ahead Of April 3rd Unveil

Just like the Baleno and Glanza rebadging exercise, Fronx is set to get a Toyota counterpart that is likely to be unveiled on 3rd April 2024. The strategic partnership between Suzuki and Toyota has already yielded Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Baleno and Glanza, Ertiga and Rumion, Innova Hycross and Invicto badge-engineered products.

Not just in Indian market, Toyota has been shipping Suzuki rebadged vehicles to global markets too. Like Baleno as Starlet, Celerio as Vitz and Ertiga as Rumion. The partnership will now spawn a new badge-engineered duo in the form of Fronx and Taisor.

Just like Baleno and Glanza, we can expect Toyota taking a new design approach with the Taisor and establish a different fascia. The teaser highlights the same as we can see a Hyryder-like LED DRL signature along with a larger grill than Fronx’. Different design alloy wheels and unique LED tail light signatures are probable changes.

Toyota Taisor teaser out ahead of launch ? pic.twitter.com/WNB4cNkC01 — RushLane (@rushlane) April 1, 2024

On the inside, we can expect different colour themes for trims and unique upholstery with Toyota Taisor. All the Suzuki logos will be swapped to Toyota and we can expect unique colour options with Taisor too.

Why would anyone choose Taisor over Fronx?

All the Fronx buyers who weren’t too impressed with Fronx’ NEXTre’ LED DRL signature and fascia, can consider upcoming Toyota Taisor. For many, the Toyota badge alone is enough reason to opt for Taisor over Fronx. There is a matter of novelty factor with Taisor as there are quite a lot of Fronx on the road already.

Other reasons could include proximity to Toyota dealership, despite Maruti Suzuki having India’s largest dealer and service network. Features will probably be the same as Fronx. These include a HUD, 6 airbags, TCS, ESP, ABS, EBD, cruise control, auto climate control, 9” touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents, LED headlights, LED DRLs, LED connecting tail lights and more.

Both of Fronx’ powertrains are likely to make it on Taisor. We’re talking about a naturally aspirated 1.2L 4-cylinder engine and a 1.0L turbocharged 3-cylinder engine. The former makes 89 bhp and 113 Nm, mated to either a 5MT or 5AMT and the latter makes 98 bhp and 147 Nm, mated to either a 5MT or 6TC. CNG could be on the cards as well.