Toyota Innova Hycross Prices Increased By Up To 42,000 With New Year

In effect since beginning of January 2024, Toyota Innova Hycross prices increased affect more with strong hybrid variants than base GX non-hybrid variants

TKM (Toyota Kirloskar Motor) has announced a price hike across its models at the beginning of 2024. Toyota vehicles are now dearer by up to Rs. 42,000 (ex-sh). The list of price hike-affected vehicles include Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross.

Toyota Innova Hycross Prices Increased By Up To 42,000

In this post, we will look at price hikes associated with Innova Hycross. The majority of prospective buyers of Innova Hycross are less likely to be affected with this price hike. Innova brand has been associated in India with luxury and premium segments.

Prospective Innova buyers are seldom discouraged with a puny price hike of around Rs. 50K. That said, Innova is a popular product with taxi operators in India too. These fleet owners usually go with the base G trim (commercial) and GX trim. Toyota has ensured that GX trim gets a minimal price hike.

When we say minimal, it is a Rs. 10,000 price increment with base GX trim. Toyota Innova Hycross used to get a Limited Edition version based on GX trim. That is now discontinued by the company, keeping the trim hierarchy limited to core trim levels – GX, VX, VX (O), ZX and top-spec ZX (O).

After base-spec GX trim, all the variants across trim levels get a unified Rs. 42,000 price increment. These include both 7 seater and 8 seater variants of VX, VX (O), ZX and ZX (O) trim levels. All of these variants get a sole strong hybrid powertrain (petrol + electric), mated to an e-CVT.

Ex-sh prices after the increment

With the recent price revision, Toyota Innova Hycross prices now start from Rs. 19.77 lakh (ex-sh) for base model GX 7S with 2.0 non hybrid engine and a CVT. This is up from Rs. 19.67 lakh (ex-sh) from before the price hikes in January 2024.

The strong hybrid (petrol + electric) powertrain equipped variants get a Rs. 42,000 price hike. This powertrain does duties in VX, VX (O), ZX and ZX (O) trims. With the price hikes in effect, VX trim now costs Rs. 25.72 lakh (ex-sh), up from Rs. 25.3 lakh (ex-sh) in December 2023.

Top-spec ZX (O) trim in 8 seater variant with the price hike costs Rs. 30.68 lakh (ex-sh), which used to be Rs. 30.26 lakh (ex-sh). There are no features added with this price revision exercise and specifications and performance metrics remain the same as before as well.