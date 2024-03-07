Toyota Mini Fortuner (Scorpio Rival) Incoming – Debut Later This Year

Toyota mini-Fortuner will first go on sale in Thailand, with possibility of India launch in 2025

While Toyota is committed to electrification, it will continue to focus on the ICE segment as well. Last year, Toyota unveiled a new IMV 0 ladder frame platform that will spawn a new range of pick-ups. One such product, Hilux Champ pickup, is already on sale in Thailand and Indonesia. Toyota’s new IMV 0 platform will also spawn new SUVs such as the mini-Fortuner.

Toyota mini-Fortuner – Based on IMV platform

At last year’s Japan Mobility Show, Toyota had talked about how its pick-ups and SUVs have become costlier due to regulations and advanced features. As a result, many of the brand’s original customers are unable to afford their products. To solve the issue, Toyota has developed the new IMV 0 platform. The new platform is not only affordable, but also allows a high level of customization.

Although affordable, the IMV 0 does not compromise on the reliability and credibility aspects associated with the brand. That’s because IMV 0 is derived from the tried and tested IMV platform that underpins bestsellers like Fortuner, Hilux and Innova. Some tweaks could be introduced to suit local conditions, similar to what we see with the heavily localized IMV platform in India.

Toyota mini-Fortuner – Key features

It is possible that mini-Fortuner could go on sale as Toyota FJ Cruiser or the Land Cruiser FJ. It will have a rugged profile and could borrow design elements from the Hilux Champ pickup. For example, the retro bits seen with Hilux Champ could be used with mini-Fortuner. Some of the key highlights include circular headlamps, C-shaped DRLs, a rugged bumper with prominent skid plate, flared wheel arches, thick body cladding and rectangular ORVMs with integrated turn signals.

Basic interior layout is expected to be similar to that of Hilux Champ. However, the mini-Fortuner will be getting premium equipment such as a larger touchscreen infotainment system and a broader range of tech features. Mini-Fortuner will also be using better quality materials on the inside. Talking about powertrain options, the IMV 0 platform can be equipped with diesel engines in the range of 2.4-litre to 2.8-litre. It can also support the 2.7-litre petrol engine that is currently used with Fortuner in India.

Toyota mini-Fortuner – India launch prospects

While Fortuner is the bestselling SUV in its segment, high on-road prices limit its accessibility to a niche customer base. At some locations, Fortuner on-road prices are more than Rs 60 lakh. Also, there’s a big price gap between Innova Crysta and Fortuner. The affordable mini-Fortuner can be positioned between Innova and Crysta.

There’s scope for mini-Fortuner in India also because Toyota has cancelled its plans to launch a brand-new C-SUV, codenamed 340D. Furthermore, Toyota is developing its third plant in India and looking for an alternative to its cancelled C-SUV project. In India, it could be priced in the Rs 25 lakh range, where it will take on the likes of Mahindra Scorpio N.

