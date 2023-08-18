Toyota Rangga Pickup Concept Debuts – Below Hilux (Scorpio Rival?)

Toyota Rangga is expected to be launched first in Thailand, followed by other ASEAN and emerging markets

At the ongoing GIIAS in Indonesia, Toyota has unveiled the Rangga pick-up truck concept. The term ‘Rangga’ may seem familiar here in India. But it has been derived from Javanese word ‘ronggo’ that symbolizes a strong and tough heroic character.

With its muscular design and versatile character, Toyota Rangga concept is a major draw at the event. It utilizes a tweaked version of the IMV 0 concept that was unveiled last year in Thailand by Akio Toyoda.

Toyota Rangga concept features

Although Toyota has not revealed any specifications, it is likely that Rangga pickup will have both petrol and diesel engine options. It could also get fully electric and hybrid powertrains at a later date. Users are likely to get the option of both RWD and 4WD. As the platform supports 4WD, Toyota could introduce a rugged off-roader model in the future. This approach will be something similar to the Compact Cruiser that was earlier unveiled in EV form.

Updated iteration of the ladder-frame IMV platform being used for Rangga is also seen with other Toyota models such as Hilux and Innova Crysta. Although Toyota has the modular TNGA-F ladder frame architecture, it is not being used for Rangga. For rugged vehicles like Rangga, the IMV platform seems a better fit. It will also be suitable in view of the price sensitive nature of emerging markets.

In addition to the hardware, Toyota Rangga also borrows several of the signature features associated with the IMV 0 platform. The aggressive front fascia and boxy design are among the key highlights. Rangga has rectangular headlamps, a chunky bumper, clamshell bonnet and flat windscreen.

Highly customizable

Toyota is positioning Rangga as a versatile pick-up that can be easily customized as per the user’s needs and requirements. To demonstrate its capabilities, Toyota has showcased its own customized versions of Rangga. It includes an ambulance, a pace car, a mobile cafe and a mobile service station for EVs.

Toyota has also invited enthusiasts to participate in a contest, where they can come up with their own iterations of the Rangga pickup concept. A total of 9 winners will be selected. Their creations will also be showcased as mock-ups at the time of Rangga’s official launch. Already, there are quite a few interesting entries such as an ice-cream truck, a fire fighting machine, a camper and various other iterations of pace trucks.

It is expected that Toyota Rangga will enter production and reach showrooms by end of this year or early 2024. Thailand is likely to be the first destination, followed by Indonesia and other international markets. If launched in India, Toyota Rangga could be a rival to the Scorpio pickup.

In the company’s lineup, Rangga will sit below the Hilux. Pricing in Indonesia could be in the range of 200 million to 300 million rupiah (approx. Rs 10.83 lakh to Rs 16.25 lakh). In India it could be in the range of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.