Toyota Taisor Launched At Rs. 7.73 Lakh – Better Design Than Fronx?

While it will have a refreshed fascia, Toyota Taisor will share much of the hardware and features with Maruti Suzuki Fronx

As the sub-4-meter UV segment continues to register strong growth, Toyota is planning a comeback in this space with the Taisor SUV. Earlier, Toyota had the Brezza-rebadged Urban Cruiser on sale. Toyota Taisor will take up the mantle of Urban Cruiser and will rival other sub 4m SUVs on sale in India.

Toyota Taisor Pricing

As has been the case earlier, Toyota rebadged versions of Maruti cars are offered at a slightly higher pricing. This approach has continued with Toyota Taisor as well. Pricing for rebadged Toyota Taisor starts from Rs. 7.73 lakh for base E trim with 1.2L NA Petrol engine and goes till Rs. 13.03 lakh for top-spec V trim with 1.0L Turbo Petrol engine.

For reference, Maruti Fronx is available at a starting price of Rs 7.5 lakh. The top-spec variant is listed at around Rs 13 lakh (both prices ex-sh). For the price, Toyota Taisor launched, will offer a different design proposition as opposed to Fronx, the better-regarded Toyota badge value and other novelties.

There are five single-tone and two dual-tone colour options to choose from. With the tagline ‘Make Your Way’, Toyota Taisor will take on rivals such as Renault Kiger, Nissan magnite, Citroen C3 and other sub 4m SUV stalwarts like Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300.

Toyota Taisor Launched At Rs. 7.73 Lakh

While the sheet metal formations are mostly the same as Fronx, Toyota Taisor has a distinct fascia. This is made possible with revised headlamps and DRLs, new front and rear bumper, a new set of alloy wheels and new tail lamps. Inside, the dashboard and plastic trims are largely the same as Fronx.

However, there are differences in interior colour themes and upholstery, while keeping features list almost identical to Fronx. There aren’t any exclusive new features added with Toyota Taisor. That said, Toyota seems to be offering a longer standard warranty to attract customers. Toyota Taisor is expected to get features such as a 9-inch touchscreen, head-up display, wireless charger, 360° view camera and a comprehensive range of connectivity features.

Toyota Taisor – Powertrain options

Engine options for Toyota Taisor will be borrowed from Maruti Fronx. The latter is offered with a K Series, 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. It generates 100.06 PS of max power and 147.6 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices include 5MT and 6AT. Fuel efficiency is 21.5 km/L with the manual and 20.01 km/L with the automatic transmission.

The other engine option is a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine that delivers 89.73 PS and 113 Nm. Transmission choices include 5MT and 5AMT. Mileage is 21.79 km/L and 22.89 km/L, respectively.

Fronx is also available in CNG format, mated to a 5MT. In CNG mode, performance drops to 77.5 PS and 98.5 Nm. Fuel efficiency is 28.51 km per kg. But there was no mention of Toyota Taisor CNG on the stage. Maybe in the future.