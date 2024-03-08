Maruti Suzuki Fronx RS Rendered – Inspired By Audi RS6

When opposed to standard vehicle, Maruti Suzuki Fronx RS render from Bimble Designs look much more aggressive, sporty and special

Looks and design are subjective. Where Maruti Suzuki is concerned, Fronx is their best-designed and the most appealing car ever (except for its fascia). What if there was an RS version of it with even more panache than regular Fronx? Bimble Designs has just the answer in the form of Fronx RS render.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx RS Rendered

Previous generation Baleno premium hatchback used to get a sportier RS version with a 1.0L BoosterJet engine and rear disc brakes for added stopping power. With current Baleno, there is no RS version. However, Fronx is today, what Baleno RS used to be. We say this because standard Fronx is the only one with turbo petrol engine option.

Coupe sloping roofline, crossover DNA, and heavily revised front and rear sections are added extras with Fronx as opposed to Baleno RS of the past. But Bimble Designs doesn’t seem to consider Fronx as the RS version of Baleno. Instead, they imagined what an RS version of Fronx would look like, and the results are spectacular.

For starters, Bimble Designs was heavily inspired by high-performance Audi RS6 Estate car for this render. We can see that in the colour schemes, top luggage box and other design attributes all around. The fascia is significantly revised with sporty and aggressive elements. Personally, I consider Fronx’s fascia to be its least appealing angle.

Bimble Designs has fixed that for me with a subtler grey element connecting headlights. Yes, we said headlights as Fronx RS render has headlights integrated into standard Fronx’s LED DRLs, which looks a lot better. Headlight area on standard Fronx is transformed into massive air intake, lending an aggressive look.

Overkill hardware for Fronx’s 1.0L stock turbo engine

Accentuating aggression are winglets and a massive front splitter. In profile, Fronx RS render shines with massive forged alloy wheels wrapped with sporty low-profile tyres. These wheels show upgraded brake rotors and large Brembo callipers. Wheel arches are flared to fit these larger wheels and rear spoiler juts out quite a bit.

Rear section reveals an upgraded bumper with a splitter and quad exhaust tips. No matter what we highlight, this carbon fibre roof-box on Maruti Suzuki Fronx RS render is the main highlight, grabbing all eyeballs. Other notable design attributes include active fender vents, carbon fibre rear tailgate, spoiler, and aero bodywork among others.

All the hardware that Bimble Designs has given Fronx RS render seem to be overkill. Especially considering standard Fronx in India gets a maximum of 99 bhp and 147.6 Nm from a 1.0L 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine. That said, Suzuki sell made-in-India Fronx in many global markets with a larger 1.5L 4-cyl NA petrol engine.

If someone plonked a big turbo on this engine extracting more than 200 bhp, then this added hardware on Fronx RS makes a lot of sense. Something which is never likely happening straight from Maruti Suzuki themselves.

