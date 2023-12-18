Triumph Speed 400 Rs. 10,000 Inaugural Offer Ends On 31st Dec – Details Here

The new Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X are Triumph’s most affordable 400cc bikes with affordable prices to tickle the fancy of enthusiasts

Bajaj and Triumph have unveiled the first two bikes being brought out under their strategic partnership which was announced in 2020. The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X have been launched in India some time ago. Come 31st December 2023, Triumph’s inaugural offer of Rs. 10,000 will be no more leading to an ex-sh price of Rs. 2.33 lakh.

Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X Styling Cues

Being the most affordable offering from Triumph, Speed 400 takes unlocks a new horizon for the brand where sales are concerned. The inaugural offer of Rs. 10,000 on the ex-sh pricing definitely helped in that regard significantly. Something that will cease to exist with the beginning of year 2024. Currently, Triumph’s 400 range is the best-selling 300cc to 500cc segment after RE 350s.

Conceived and designed in Hinckley, UK, the two Triumph bikes, co-developed by Bajaj Auto Limited, are made in India at the Bajaj Auto plant in Chakan. Triumph Speed 400 borrows its styling from Speed Twin 900 while the Scrambler 400X takes on some designs from the Scrambler 900.

Both the bikes receive individual colour options with the Triumph Speed 400 being offered in Carnival Red, Caspian Blue and Phantom Black Scrambler 400X gets Khaki Green, Carnival Red and Phantom Black colour options. The two bikes are set apart in terms of dimensions with the wheelbase of Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X standing at 1,377mm and 1,418mm respectively.

Seat heights also differ with Speed 400 at 790mm and Scrambler 400X at 835mm while overall kerb weight of the Speed and Scrambler are at 179 km and 188 kgs respectively. Differences also lie in their wheel sizes as the Speed 400 receives 17-inch alloy wheels with Metzeler Sportec M9RR rubber and Scrambler 400X sports a 19-inch alloy wheel in front and 17-inch at the rear with Metzeler Karoo Street tyres.

Specs, powertrains and prices

Both Triumph bikes will share features such as round round-shaped headlamp, blacked-out engine with silver accents, a USB-C charging port and a contrasting fuel tank. The digital analogue instrument cluster will show off data such as fuel, gear indicator and twin odometers. Difference lie in its seat with the Speed 400 receiving a single seat while Scrambler 400X gets split seats.

Both the bikes share the same engine. This 398cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC 4V engine offers 40 hp power at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Both bikes also receive the same suspension with 43mm piston USD telescopic forks and a mono-shock rear setup.

While the Scrambler gets more suspension travel at 150mm at both ends as compared to the Speed 400 which offers 150mm in front and 130mm at the rear. Braking also varies with the Speed getting a 300mm front disc as against 320mm front disc seen on the Scrambler because the latter is heavier in weight.

Switchable traction control, ride-by-wire, dual channel ABS, an immobilizer and an assist clutch are common to both bikes. Triumph Speed 400 primarily rivals KTM 390 Duke and Honda CB300R along with TVS Apache RTR 310, BMW G 310 R, Honda CB350 RS, Royal Enfield Classic 350 and more.