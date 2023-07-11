Triumph Scrambler 250, Roadster 250 Names on Official Website

Development of a new 250cc platform – Triumph Scrambler 250 and Roadster 250 names on official website

Since the launch of Speed 400 at a disruptive price of Rs. 2.23 lakh (ex-sh, introductory), Triumph-Bajaj duo has created quite a buzz in Indian motorcycling world. Speed 400 comes close to Royal Enfield Classic 350 pricing while offering a lot more tech, power, torque and just more of everything.

But Hunter 350 Retro still starts at Rs. 1.5 lakh (ex-sh) price point. It is currently Rs. 83,000 less expensive than Speed 400. But what if Triumph is developing a new product to target this price point as well? Say hello to Triumph Roadster 250 and Scrambler 250.

Triumph’s Tiny Titans: The 250cc Wonder Duo

The British brand’s official website has revealed possible names of two of its new motorcycles. Automotive enthusiast Abhishek shared with us a screenshot/snippet from Triumph’s official website. In the image, we can see Triumph Trident, the company’s most affordable three-cylinder motorcycle and Scrambler 400 which is set to launch later this year.

And lo and behold, listed below is Triumph Roadster 250 and Triumph Scrambler 250. These motorcycles pique ones interest, and indicate the company is working on a 250cc motorcycle platform. We can also see Roadster 400, which is highly likely to be Speed 400. The info can be found in the ‘choose model’ option in Triumph’s official contact form.

What to Expect from Triumph Scrambler 250 and Roadster 250 – A Blend of Style and Agility

New 250cc engine is highly likely to be a single-cylinder unit that will generate slightly less power and torque than its bigger brother Speed 400. About 30 bhp of power and 25 Nm of torque is most probable. Triumph Roadster 250 could take the name Speed 250 and Scrambler 250 should remain as is.

Styling and componentry will be similar to their respective bigger siblings. Just like its bigger sibling, we can expect a DOHC setup along with 4 valves per cylinder and liquid-cooling setup. Slipper clutch and ride-by-wire could be in the mix as well. A 6-speed gearbox is highly probable too and we can expect it to weigh around 160 kg.

Offering the same chassis, body panels and other hardware makes a lot of sense to keep the costs in check. Equipment like 43 mm USD telescopic front forks could make way to RSU telescopic units. LED lighting all around, 140-section rear tyre, and a semi-digital instrument cluster can be on offer with Triumph Scrambler 250 and Roadster 250.

A price point of around 1.7 lakh could be logical which will keep Royal Enfield’s less expensive models in check along with Honda CB350 and Jawa motorcycles. Triumph hasn’t revealed a launch timeline. But 2024 could be when these motorcycles will see the light of day.