TVS Apache RTR 310 Teased By MD – TVC Shoot Underway?

The 313cc engine on the new TVS Apache RTR 310 teased, might generate similar numbers as current model – 33.52 bhp and 28 Nm

Apache range of motorcycles has been the strongest weapon in TVS’ arsenal. Just like an Apache helicopter. The popular RTR street naked motorcycle range will soon see a new flagship in the form of Apache RTR 310 (name not confirmed). TVS MD Sudarshan Venu puts the engineering samples to their paces ahead of launch.

TVS Apache RTR 310 – King of the streets?

The company recently launched TVS X, a premium electric scooter. It is the first of its kind and sits on top of current crop of electric scooters in India. After launching TVS X, the Indian homegrown automotive company has shifted their gaze towards fortifying their premium motorcycle territory.

This is TVS’ version of BMW G 310 R. This 310 platform was jointly developed by TVS and BMW. The latter has spawned three different motorcycles based on this platform and this will be TVS’ second product on this platform after Apache RR 310. In the teaser, we can see TVS MD Sudarshan Venu sitting on the motorcycle and expressing his enthusiasm.

As opposed to previous set of spy shots, this test mule teased by TVS, has very minimal camouflage. Also, this camouflage has velcro in it to take it off with less fuss. It dons a white number plate with temporary registration from Bengaluru RTO. All of these could mean that this test mule is on the verge of a TVC shoot.

What to expect?

We can see a handsome motorcycle with neat proportions. Front fascia includes a beefy headlight, USD front telescopic forks in gold finish, new ORVMs with premium-looking stalks, and a rectangular fully digital instrument cluster housing that could double up as a faux windscreen.

These headlights might very well use LEDs and even projectors. Turn indicators are external and have LEDs in them. We can see a slight protrusion form its USD telescopic front forks, which could mean adjustability for compression and rebound similar to TVS’ BTO program for RR310. Fuel tank is muscular and lends a macho appeal.

The liquid-cooled engine (33.52 bhp, 28 Nm, 6MT), single-sided exhaust, tubular frame and radiator units seem to be similar to current crop of 313-cc motorcycles from TVS and BMW partnership. What is new though, are alloy wheels, rear turn indicators mounted on tyre hugger, minimalist rear subframe panels, split seats, grabrails and more.

We can see axially mounted brake lever, but we can’t say if brake callipers are radially or axially mounted. Future BMW and TVS products sharing this platform might get these new components too. When launched, it will go against newly launched KTM 390 Duke, Honda CB300R, Bajaj Dominar 400 and its BMW counterpart G 310 R.