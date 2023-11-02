TVS Apache RTX Name Trademarked – ADV Based On G310 GS ?

With the new Apache RTX, TVS will complete the triad of a roadster, sports bike and adventure bike based on the 310cc platform

As the ADV segment continues to register strong growth, TVS has plans to aggressively target this space. Towards that end, the company has registered a new name, Apache RTX. The new bike will be built on the 310cc platform, which is currently in use by both TVS and BMW bikes. It includes Apache RR310 and RTR310, and BMW G310R, G310RR and G310GS.

TVS Apache RTX – What to expect?

In line with the design language used for Apache bikes, the new RTX adventure bike will have an aggressive profile. Some of the key highlights will include a dominating front fascia, LED headlight with integrated LED DRL, golden USD forks, raised front beak, compact windscreen, layered shoulder panels, sculpted fuel tank, exposed frame in contrasting colour, upswept exhaust and rear rack.

Apache RTX will be offered in a range of exciting colour themes. It will have a full digital instrument cluster with a comprehensive range of display items. Users will be able to pair their smartphones via Bluetooth to access a range of features and functions. This will be available via TVS SmartXonnect connectivity suite. The app allows access to a range of telemetry and data. Users will be able to analyse all the details about their trip and riding style.

TVS Apache RTX performance

Powering TVS Apache RTX will be the 313cc, water-cooled, single cylinder, 4-stroke engine. It generates 34 hp of peak power and 28 Nm of max torque. It is mated to a constant mesh 6-speed gearbox. As with BMW G310GS that has top speed of 143 kmph, similar numbers will be achievable with Apache RTX. Fuel efficiency will be around 28 kmpl.

Much of the equipment for Apache RTX will be borrowed from BMW G310GS. The bike will have a tubular space frame, 41mm USD forks, cast aluminium dual swing arm, monoshock rear suspension, 300 mm front and 240 mm rear disc brakes and dual-channel ABS. The bike will have 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels. Overall dimensions will be close to that of BMW G310GS. The latter is 2,075 mm long, 880 mm wide and 1,230 mm tall. Seat height is 835 mm.

Just like other Apache bikes, the new RTX adventure bike will come with a range of accessories. Adventure related kit could include option for low and high seat based on the rider’s height, a topcase, heated grips and 12V socket.

As the platform is already in place, TVS shouldn’t take much time in launching the new Apache RTX adventure bike. The trademarked name is listed as ‘Accepted & Advertised’, which can be considered as just one step short of getting approved. TVS Apache RTX could be launched soon, at a starting price of around Rs 3 lakh to 3.5 lakh.