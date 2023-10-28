TVS Ronin TD Special Edition Launched – New Triple Tone Colour

With a new triple-tone colour scheme on TVS Ronin TD Special Edition, this stylish motorcycle dives into the festivities

Born to bridge the gap between roadster, cruiser and scrambler motorcycle segments, TVS Ronin is one of the more interesting vehicles in quarter-liter class. The primary rival for Ronin is Royal Enfield Hunter 350. For the festive season, TVS Ronin wears a new Special Edition avatar, sold with top-spec TD trim only and costs Rs. 1.73 lakh (ex-sh).

TVS Ronin TD Special Edition

TVS Ronin is powered by a 225.9cc engine that generates 20.4 PS of max power at 7,750 rpm and 19.93 Nm of peak torque at 3,750 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. The bike has USD forks at front and a mono-shock unit at rear with a 7-step adjustable preload.

While SS and DS variants have single-channel ABS, Ronin TD has dual-channel ABS. Special Edition is only on offer with top-spec TD trim. The main highlight of TVS Ronin TD Special Edition is its new triple-tone colour scheme called Nimbus Grey. Along with that, TVS is bundling a few add-ons that were part of Ronin’s extensive range of accessories.

Starting with Nimbus Grey triple-tone colour scheme, it does stand out from other standard shades. The primary base coat is close to Nardo Grey, complemented by larger White stripes and smaller Red stripes. Combined, these colours form a triple-tone effect.

Not just that, Special Edition brings TVS Ronin branding on wheels, a blacked-out headlight bezel, and a completely blacked-out engine bay and componentry in lower half of this motorcycle. Accessories like a USB phone charger, a decently tall windscreen and an FI cover are standard with TVS Ronin TD Special Edition.

TVS Ronin accessories

TVS Ronin has a retro profile with features such as a round headlamp, tear-drop-shaped fuel tank and wide rear mudguard. For personalization and improved functionality, TVS has introduced a wide range of official accessories for Ronin. These are broadly classified as Style, Convenience and Touring accessories.

For improved styling, users can choose accessories such as engine cover, bar end weights, EFI cover, tank grip and front brake reservoir lid. Some accessories such as the front brake reservoir lid are available in Silver as well as Black colour options. Tank grip is functionally relevant, as it allows improved control of the bike.

For improved functionality, users can choose accessories such as a visor, tank bag, USB charger and adjustable lever kit. Touring accessories include saddle bag stays, rear racks, saddle bags and tail bags. A number of accessories kits are also available such as rear rack kit, style kit, urban kit and tour kit. The kits can work out cheaper, as compared to buying individual items separately.

TVS Ronin features

TVS Ronin has an all-LED setup with a fully digital instrument console. Top-spec TD variant has been equipped with TVS SmartXonnect connectivity platform. It has features such as voice assist, turn-by-turn navigation, estimated time of arrival (ETA), incoming call alert/receive, custom window notification and ride analytics.

In terms of convenience, TVS Ronin is equipped with an integrated starter generator (ISG), distance to empty (DTE), gear shift assist, side stand indicator with engine cut-off function, hazard lamp, two trip meters and service due indication. Other key features include an asymmetrical speedometer, signature T-shaped pilot lamp, block tread tyres, Rain and Urban ABS modes and glide-through technology (GTT).

TVS Ronin colour options are based on the variant. SS, DS and TD have monotone, dual-tone, and triple-tone colour themes, respectively. Colour options are Lightning Black and Magma Red for SS; Stargaze Black and Delta Blue for DS; and Galactic Grey and Dawn Orange for TD variant.