TVS Ronin SCR Patented – Xpulse 210, Honda CB350X Rival

The same 220cc engine will be retained with TVS Ronin SCR with design changes transforming it into an off-road-oriented machine

Mid-2022, we saw TVS venturing into uncharted territories. We’re talking about Ronin and how the company pegged it to be the Jack of all trades. A motorcycle with a mix of Scrambler, Cruiser and a Street bike in one. Now, there is a new SCR version of the bike in the making and the company has trademarked design as well.

TVS Ronin SCR Patented

Where sales are concerned, Ronin is not a high-performing vehicle. TVS intends to change that by carving out an off-road version. When launched, it will take on the likes of upcoming Hero Xpulse 210 and Honda CB350X. Keen eyes would have spotted that this very motorcycle patented has already been showcased before.

At TVS MotoSoul 2023 event, TVS collaborated with renowned custom motorcycle builders to showcase Musashi by Smoked Garage, Agonda by JVB Moto and Wakizashi by Rajputana Customs. However, we’re interested more in the 4th custom bike, TVS Ronin SCR, showcased by TVS Design Team.

TVS Ronin Special Edition

There couldn’t be a better venue than TVS MotoSoul to showcase these special motorcycles. But of these four, only the Ronin SCR designed by TVS Design Team has been patented by the company. The demand for ADVs and Scramblers is increasing and TVS currently lacks one altogether.

Instead of just making the motorcycle taller and launching a pseudo Scrambler, TVS seems to be cooking a real off-roader. Fuel tank and engine are the same as Ronin’s. Other than that, there is a major shift in the componentry. For starters, Ronin’s main identity, its headlight and ‘T’ LED signature, has been replaced with a much more stylish Colosseum Laser Tech LED.

We don’t know if this laser-incorporated headlight displayed at TVS Motosoul will make it to production. Side body panels are custom and so is the seat. Speaking of, this is a custom leather-clad single-seater unit. Production-spec model might have space for a pillion.

A large luggage rack is visible, hinting at its rugged and practical appeal. We can imagine upright and comfortable ergonomics and decent long-distance ability. TVS had showcased twin exhausts with an up-swept approach. Rear tail tidy is appealing and fully displays the rear tyre.

The USD forks are finished in Gold shade and the beak is large and imposing. TVS is offering wire-spoke rims shod with semi-knobby tyres, as opposed to alloy wheels with road-worthy tyres on Ronin. Wheel size looks like it is 19-inch front and 17-inch rear. We can see massive ground clearance too.

Specs & Features

Standard Ronin comes equipped with a 220cc single-cylinder engine developing 19 PS of power and 17.55 Nm of torque. With a 1490mm wheelbase, Ronin offers good straight-line stability and cross-wind protection. This engine is suspended on USD forks at front and dual shock absorbers at the rear.

Features include a TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts, SMS notifications and more. When launched, we can expect a price tag of around Rs. 1.8 lakh (ex-sh).