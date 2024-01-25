TVS Sales Breakup Dec 2023 – Jupiter, Raider, Apache, Ntorq, iQube, Ronin

TVS Motor reported a YoY growth in domestic sales and exports in December 2023 with most models showing off positive growth

TVS Motor Company, a leading two and three wheeler manufacturer in India, has reported increased sales in December 2023. Total sales (domestic + exports) stood at 2,89,253 units in the past month up from 2,26,390 units sold in December 2022. It was however a MoM decline as the company had sold a total of 3,15,365 units (2,87,017 domestic sales and 64,348 exports) in November 2023.

TVS Domestic Sales December 2023

Domestic sales in December 2023, grew by 33.32 percent YoY to 2,14,988 units up from 1,61,369 units sold in December 2022. This was a volume growth of 53,619 units. TVS Jupiter and Raider topped the domestic sales list with a 46 percent combined share. Jupiter sales stood at 59,538 units in December 2023, up 49.41 percent when compared to 39,849 units sold in December 2022. The Jupiter along holds a 27.69 percent share in the company’s domestic portfolio and was the 2nd bestselling scooter in the country during the past month.

Raider sales also saw outstanding demand in December 2023 with 39,443 units sold, up 51.34 percent YoY over 26,063 units sold in December 2022. TVS XL moped also saw its sales go up by 47.49 percent YoY from 25,961 units sold in December 2022 to 38,290 units last month. This was a volume growth of 12,329 units with a 17.81 percent share.

TVS Apache at No. 4 saw its sales dip 3.04 percent YoY to 21,506 units, down from 22,181 units sold in December 2022. In December 2023, the company launched the new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. It will rival the likes of Honda CB Hornet 2.0 and Hero Xtreme 160R in its segment. Lower down the order was the Ntorq with a 16.43 percent YoY growth. The company sold 18,851 units of the Ntorq last month, up from 16,191 units sold in December 2022. It was followed by the iQube with a marginal YoY growth of 1.45 percent to 11,232 units. Both the Ntorq and iQube also found mention on the best-selling scooter list last month.

TVS also had the Sport (9,128 units), Radeon (7,128 units), Zest (5,275 units), Star City (2,792 units) and Ronin (1,332 units) on this list with each posting YoY growth. However, it was the TVS 310 that has seen the most percentage growth of 121.03 percent YoY to 473 units in December 2023 from 214 units sold in December 2022.

TVS Exports Led by Star City 125 in December 2023

TVS exports were up 14.26 percent YoY in December 2023 to 74,296 units, up from 65,021 units shipped in December 2022. It was the Star City 125 that saw the highest exports last month. There were 47,041 units exported in December 2023, up 107.78 percent from 22,640 units shipped in December 2022. The Star City 125 currently commands a 63.32 percent share on this list.

TVS Apache at No. 2 had 8,024 units exported last month, up 80.97 percent over 4,434 units exported in December 2022. Jupiter sales also went up by 103.59 percent to 5,381 units in December 2023 from 2,643 units shipped in the same month last year while Raider exports grew by 112.61 percent to 5,311 units.

Exports dipped for the TVS Sport by 11.56 percent YoY to 4,821 units in December 2023, down from 5,451 units shipped in December 2022 and was the only model on the list to post a YoY de-growth. The export list also included Ntorq (2,834 units, XL (558 units), Ronin (174 units), RR310 (96 units) and iQube (56 units).