Hyundai Creta EV Spotted Testing In Korea With Fake Exhaust

India’s favourite compact SUV, Hyundai Creta, is currently on the verge of a facelift. Given that it is a Hyundai product, design is likely to be on the wilder side. New spy shots from South Korea reveal Hyundai Creta EV on testing which has a large fake exhaust strapped at the back. Design seems to be in line with upcoming ICE Creta facelift.

Hyundai Creta EV Spotted Testing

For starters, Hyundai is leaning heavily on establishing a design that would stand out from other compact SUV rivals. We have seen this strategy with current Creta too, something that initially split opinions among enthusiasts. This step seems to be logical, considering there are now as many as nine contenders in compact SUV race.

Front and the back are where most of Hyundai’s new design exercises are likely to fall into. As seen with spy shots both here and globally, Creta’s profile seems to be carried over. The recent Hyundai Creta EV spy shots from South Korea reveal a slightly different front fascia than what was observed with ICE Creta facelift test mules in India.

Said spy shot is blurry and out of focus. Hence the amplified halo around LED DRLs. Speaking of LED DRLs, there seems to be four of them with the new test mules as opposed to two with previous samples. Initial speculations point towards a possibility of there being a different fascia with Creta EV than ICE Creta.

That said, there is a very big possibility that fascia is identical between upcoming Creta EV and Creta ICE versions. It might be down to the camouflage on newer spy shots that is slightly more open, revealing quad LED elements. Whereas, previous test mules donned camouflage that covered two of its inner LED elements.

Fake exhaust suggests testing of electric powertrain

These Tetris-shaped LED elements are seen in rear tail lights too. Spilt headlight design with vertically arranged headlights might be common between both Creta EV and Creta ICE facelifts. Because of how blurry the spy shot is, we can’t say for sure. Front camera, radar module for ADAS suite and 360-degree view are likely features.

On the inside, we can see a redesigned dashboard to accommodate a free-standing infotainment screen similar to Seltos facelift and multiple other Hyundai products. Powertrain-wise, this test mule is highly probable to be testing an electric powertrain owing to its fake exhaust.

Around 60 kWh battery with a claimed 500km range should prove logical with sub 10 seconds 0-100 km/h sprint. Matching ICE Creta’s 1.5L turbo petrol with 158 bhp and 253 Nm might be one of the primary goals for Hyundai. As per rivals, upcoming Tata Curvv EV, Citroen C3 Aircross EV and Honda Elevate EV are a few usual suspects. Hyundai Creta EV launch might happen by the end of 2024 or even 2025.

