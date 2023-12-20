Upcoming Mahindra Electric SUV Coupe Spied With Massive Sunroof

Unveiled earlier this year in February, Mahindra BE Rall-E is an offroad derivative of the BE.05 electric SUV

Mahindra’s next generation of electric cars are a sight to behold. The BE range has BE.05, BE.07, BE Rall-E and BE.09, whereas the XUV range includes XUV.e8 and XUV.e9. Mahindra is also working on Thar.e (Electric Thar), which is another spectacle waiting to be unleashed.

Mahindra BE Rall-E spotted

Mahindra has started testing some of its next-gen electric SUVs. Latest sighting is that of BE Rall-E, which is an offroad iteration of the BE.05 electric SUV. Dimensionally, Rall-E will be largely the same as BE.05 coupe SUV. However, it has a unique profile with off-road focused design language. For example, Rall-E has round headlamps, embedded in a deep cavity. Hat tip to Power Stroke PS for sharing the spy video.

The headlamps are covered with a thick layer to protect it from flying debris. The bumper has a rugged profile and comes with a tow hook. Rall-E will be getting functional metallic skid plates at front and rear. The C-shaped LED DRLs seen with BE.05 have been replaced with a single-strip LED format.

Side profile of Rall-E has distinct ORVMs in comparison to camera-based units seen with BE.05. Rall-E has thicker cladding all across and gets off-road tyres. At the rear also, the C-shaped DRLs have been replaced with a single-strip DRL format. The bumper looks a lot more rugged in comparison to that of BE.05.

Users will have the option to choose off-road focused accessories such as a roof-mounted carrier. Users can load jerry cans and a spare wheel on the roof carrier. Interiors of Rall-E are yet to be spotted. While BE.05 will offer a luxurious touch, Rall-E could get a more rugged theme on the inside.

Mahindra BE Rall-E specs, performance

Rall-E will be using Mahindra’s INGLO platform, which will be common across the company’s upcoming next-gen electric SUVs. It remains to be seen if some tweaks are carried out to suit off-roading needs of Rall-E. The INGLO platform recently demonstrated a top speed of 200 km/h. In line with its off-road character, Rall-E could get higher ground clearance in comparison to BE.05. It may come through the use of bigger tyres and a more robust suspension setup.

Powering Rall-E could be a 60 to 80 kWh battery pack. The electric SUV is likely to be offered with both single-motor and dual-motor setup. Performance could be different for Rall-E, as the SUV will need more torque to conquer challenging terrain. Changes may be needed across the powertrain, most importantly in the battery management system that will need to handle sudden increase in power demand during off-roading.

As BE.05 is planned for launch in October 2025, the BE Rall-E could be launched in the subsequent months. Mahindra BE Rall-E will cater to a niche customer base and command premium pricing.