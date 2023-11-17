Volkswagen Offers November 2023 Upto Rs 4.20 Lakh -Taigun, Virtus, Tiguan

Volkswagen is offering discounts and schemes across the Taigun, Virtus and Tiguan through the month of November 2023

In celebration of the festive season and keen to clear stocks by the end of this calendar year, automakers are offering hefty discounts and special benefits to customers through the month of November 2023. Volkswagen has also announced year end discounts across range so as to improve the brand’s overall sales figures.

Volkswagen Offers November 2023

Attractive offers are being especially seen across hatchbacks while auto companies are also extending these benefits to larger cars and SUVs. Sticking with VW, the company currently offers only three models in India – Virtus, Tiguan and Taigun. The offers span across cash benefits, exchange offers and loyalty benefits and are valid till 30th November 2023.

Volkswagen Tiguan 5 seater SUV gets the highest discount of up to Rs 4.2 lakh. It is offered in a single Elegance variant in India, which is currently priced at Rs 35.17 lakh (ex-showroom). Offers on Taigun include a cash benefit of up to Rs 75,000, an exchange benefit of Rs 75,000 and a corporate benefit of Rs 1 lakh. There is also a special benefit of up to Rs 84,000 and a four-year SVP worth Rs 86,000 thus taking total discount to Rs 4.2 lakh.

Volkswagen Taigun, the smaller 5-seater SUV, that currently commands a 5 Star GNCAP rating, is in a price range of Rs. 11.62 – 19.76 lakh (ex-showroom). Volkswagen is bestowing it with a cash discount of Rs 60,000 along with special exchange and loyalty benefits upto Rs 60,000.

There is also the Volkswagen Virtus sedan in the company portfolio in India which is being offered with total discounts upto Rs 80,000. These include cash discount of Rs 40,000 and exchange and loyalty benefits upto Rs 40,000. The VW Vitus is offered in Comfortline, Topline, Highline, and GT Line variants.

In October 2023, Volkswagen introduced the Virtus Matte Edition as part of GT Edge limited collection. VW Virtus Matte Edition is based on GT Plus trim with Carbon Steel Grey Matte shade and is priced at Rs. 17,61,900 for manual 6 speed variant going up to Rs. 19,28,900 for automatic 7-speed DSG variants.

Volkswagen Upcoming Launches

With the year 2023 drawing to a close, the company has lined up new launches. The company plans an electric vehicle called as the ID.4. The electric SUV was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and is currently on test in the country. Volkswagen ID.4 prices are expected to range from Rs. 50.00 lakh to Rs. 60.00 lakh depending on variant and will compete with Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo XC40 Recharge and upcoming Skoda Enyaq iV.

The 2024 VW Tiguan also made its official debut in September this year with several feature updates over its current counterpart. The new Tiguan receives a new hybrid powertrain option with upto 100 kms of all-electric range. The model is set to launch in India sometime early next year.