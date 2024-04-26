Yamaha Sales Breakup March 2024 – FZ, RayZR, MT15, R15, Fascino, R3

Yamaha has posted a YoY and MoM growth both across domestic sales and exports in March 2024

Yamaha India has ended the past fiscal on a positive note with a YoY and MoM improvement in sales both in domestic and global markets. Total sales (domestic + exports) in March 2024 stood at 81,057 units, a growth over 57,124 units sold in March 2023. This related to a volume growth of 23,933 units.

Yamaha Sales YoY and MoM Growth

Yamaha has posted a YoY growth in terms of domestic sales which improved by 34.36%to 58,528 units in March 2024, up from 43,561 units sold in March 2023. This was a volume growth of 14,967 units. MoM sales improved by 3.52% from 56,538 units sold in February 2024.

It was the Yamaha FZ range of motorcycles that had the most buyers last month despite a 15.39% YoY decline. Sales in the past month stood at 16,154 units, down from 19,092 units sold in March 2023, while MoM sales improved by 11.80% from 14,449 units sold in February 2024 to a current 27.60% share in the company portfolio. Next in line was Yamaha RayZR with 11,531 units sold in the past month, a 129.43% YoY growth from 5,026 units sold in March 2023. Currently commanding a 19.70% share, the RayZR also saw a 4.65% MoM growth over 11,019 units sold in February 2024.

It was followed by the MT15 with 72.50% YoY and 6.47% MoM growth in sales to 10,697 units. The 2024 Yamaha MT15 naked streetfighter, priced from Rs 1,72,700 (ex.sh.), has recently been updated with new colour schemes. Offered in Standard and DLX variants, the DLX variants now sport Y-Connect feature along with an LED flasher.

While Yamaha R15 sales improved by 33.16% on a YoY basis to 10,095 units, MoM sales fell by 9.28%. Fascino sales on the other hand have shown outstanding growth on YoY basis by 46.81% to 8,311 units in March 2024 from 5,661 units sold in March 2023 while MoM sales also improved by 7.82%. Aerox (1,704 units) and R3/MT3 (36 units) scooters have both posted MoM decline in sales by 16.76% and 74.29% respectively. There was the new 2024 Yamaha Aerox 155 S variant launched earlier this month that comes in with Smart Key Technology and priced at Rs. 1,50,600 (Ex-showroom).

Yamaha Exports March 2024 Led by RayZR and FZ

Exports of Yamaha improved by 66.11% YoY and 3% MoM in March 2024 to 22,529 units. This was a significant growth over 13,563 units sold in March 2023 while sales in February 2024 had been at 21,873 units. Commanding the export list was the RayZR with 7,558 units sold in the past month. This was a massive YoY growth of 354.21% over 1,664 units sold in March 2023 to take on a 33.55% share in the export list. MoM exports also saw reasonable growth of 98.27% from 3,812 units sold in February 2024.

In February 2024 it was the FZ that was at the top of the export list with a 47.25% share but was succeeded by the RayZR in March 2024. FZ exports improved by 84.46% YoY but declined by 33.13% MoM to 6,910 units in March 2024. There had been 10,334 units of the FZ exported in February 2024.

Yamaha Saluto RX (2,904 units) also posted YoY growth in exports by 60.26% but a 24.06% MoM decline while Yamaha MT (1,412 units) and SZ (1,304 units) each posted significantly higher YoY and MoM growth in exports in the past month. The export list also included Saluto (1,296 units), FZ25 (782 units) R15 (297 units) and Aerox (66 units). Fascino scooter exports dipped 100% on a MoM basis from 60 units shipped in February 2024 to 0 units in the past month.