Yamaha Sales Breakup October 2023 – FZ, RayZR, R15, Fascino

Yamaha’s domestic sales increased significantly in October 2023 with most models showcasing double digit growth

Yamaha Motor India has revealed their sales performance for October 2023. During the past month, the company has recorded outstanding growth in domestic markets. Exports fell on a YoY basis but made up in terms of MoM sales. Yamaha now gears up for launch of the new R3 and MT03 on 15th December 2023. They will be sold exclusively via the company’s Blue Square dealerships

Yamaha Sales Oct 2023 – Domestic Market

Total sales (domestic + exports) stood at 87,869 units. In terms of domestic sales, the company saw a total of 67,784 units sold last month, up 14.53 percent from 59,187 units sold in October 2022. MoM sales also grew by 5.61 percent from 64,182 units sold in September 2023.

In domestic markets, it was the Yamaha FZ that was at the top of sales charts. It saw 18,000 units sold, down 11.94 percent YoY from 20,440 units sold in October 2023. The FZ commands a 26.55 percent share of the company portfolio. MoM sales were more positive with a 21.03 percent growth from 14,872 units sold in September 2023. The Yamaha FZ was also at No. 3 on the list of top 10 150-200cc motorcycles sold last month after the Bajaj Pulsar and YVS Apache.

At No. 2 was Yamaha RayZR, making it the company’s highest-selling scooter with 13,870 units sold in October 2023. Sales increased by 18.72 percent over 11,683 units sold in October 2022. MoM sales however, dipped by 12.79 percent as there had been 15,904 units sold in September 2023.

YoY and MoM growth was reported for the Yamaha R15, sales of which stood at 12,964 units last month. It was a 61.30 percent YoY and 16.47 percent MoM growth from 8,037 units and 11,131 units sold in October 2022 and September 2023 respectively.

There was also the Fascino that saw sales cross the 10,000 unit mark last month to 11,610 units, up 10.56 percent YoY from 10,501 units sold in October 202. MoM sales however, fell by 3.36 percent from 12,014 units sold in September 2023. The domestic sales list also included 8,736 units of the Yamaha MT15 and 2,604 units of Aerox.

Yamaha Exports headed by FZ and RayZR

Exports fell to 20,085 units in October 2023, down 8.52 percent from 21,956 units shipped in October 2022. MoM exports, however, showed more positive results with a 5.57 percent growth from 19,026 units exported in September 2023.

It was the Yamaha FZ that also led the company export list despite a YoY and MoM decline. Exports dipped to 9,116 units last month, down 15.08 percent from 10,735 units sold in October 2022. MoM exports also fell by 4.54 percent from 9,550 units sold in September 2023. The FZ currently commands a 45.39 percent share on the Yamaha export list.

RayZR followed with 3,191 units shipped last month, an 81.41 percent growth from 1,756 units sold in October 2022. MoM exports also grew albeit marginally by 1.88 percent from 3,132 units sold in September 2023. It was the SalutoRX that came in next with 2,922 units exported last month with a 35.09 percent MoM growth.

It was followed by the Saluto which recorded a 236.67 percent YoY growth to 2,020 units, up from just 600 units exported in October 2022. MoM exports dipped 11.25 percent from 2,276 units shipped in September 2023. The export list also had MT15 (1,190 units), SZ (660 units), FZ25 (482 units) and R15 (302 units) out of which it was only the MT15 that posted YoY growth.

However, on a MoM basis, each of these models saw exports increase significantly. Yamaha Alpha exports were at 112 units while the Fascino dipped 61.21 percent MoM to 90 units from 232 units sold in September 2023.