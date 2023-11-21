Yamaha R3 And MT-03 Launch Date Confirmed – T-minus 25 Days

Yamaha R3, MT-03 will be available across 100 cities and sold exclusively through select Blue Square dealerships

After a long period of selling a 150cc motorcycle as its flagship, Yamaha is launching YFZ-R3 and MT-03 in India. More middle-weights may launch too, in the form of YZF-R7, MT-07 and Yamaha’s Tripple, MT-09. Yamaha has revealed the launch dates for R3 and MT-03. The bikes are scheduled to debut in India on December 15. Deliveries will commence soon after.

Yamaha R3, MT-03 India launch

The multi-cylinder 300cc to 500cc motorcycle segment has been registering strong growth in recent years. With significant future potential, it’s natural for Yamaha to throw its hat into the ring. While MT-03 will be an entirely new product for India, R3 will be a relaunch. As may be recalled, fully faired Yamaha YZF-R3 was available in India in BS4 era. The Indian motorcycle market has evolved since then, in a way that presents significant opportunities for R3 and MT-03.

To ensure a premium customer experience, Yamaha R3 and MT-03 will be sold exclusively via select Blue Square dealerships as disclosed before. Deliveries will commence in the same month, following the launch on December 15. Deliveries will be made in more than 100 cities across the country.

Yamaha R3, MT-03 specs, performance

Both R3 and MT-03 share the same 321 cc, liquid cooled, parallel twin-cylinder, DOHC engine. It generates 42 PS of max power and 29.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed constant mesh transmission. Performance is further improved, as Yamaha R3 and MT-03 utilize a lightweight chassis.

Both bikes have a diamond frame and will be getting USD forks at front and a mono-shock unit at the rear. Braking setup will have disc brakes at both ends, with dual-channel ABS as standard. R3 and MT-03 will have a multi-function digital instrument console. Users can access a range of information such as fuel capacity, gear position, clock, oil change indicator, water temp gauge, real-time and average fuel economy and trip meter.

The screen has a simple UI that ensures easy readability and comprehension. The console has Bluetooth connectivity, which can be used to access more features and functions via Yamaha’s smartphone app. No navigation, though.

CBU route means premium pricing

In the initial phase, Yamaha will be importing R3 and MT-03 as CBUs. Due to import duty, these bikes won’t have the cost advantage that Yamaha’s mainstream bikes have. It is possible that the CKD route can be considered at a later date based on demand. Pricing for R3 and MT-03 could be more than the respective offerings from KTM and Royal Enfield 650s.

Primary rival for R3 is the upcoming locally manufactured Aprilia RS 457 and KTM RC 390 to some extent. While MT-03 doesn’t have direct comparable rivals, but will take on new KTM 390 Duke. Even though premium Yamaha products are generally not considered VFM, they should give Kawasaki offerings like Ninja 400, a run for their money. For context, Ninja 400 starts at Rs 5.24 lakh (ex-sh).