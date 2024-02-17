Yamaha XSR155cc Based Scrambler Custom – Looks Dapper

The new Yamaha XSR 155 modified by K-Speed emphasizes on minimal motorcycle approach with reduction of parts being the main mantra

Any modification to stock motorcycles is declared illegal in India. But custom motorcycle genre is very popular in global markets including ASEAN nations and Japan. K-Speed has worked its magic on a Yamaha XSR 155 build, which is over the top, where custom bikes are concerned.

Yamaha XSR 155 Modified By K-Speed

K-Speed is a renowned custom motorcycle builder from Bangkok, Thailand. The custom bike builder is known for their innovative and creative approach to custom motorcycle builds that are truly unique. Their latest creation is a Scrambler/Flat Tracker based on Yamaha XSR 155 (similar to Yamaha MT-15 in India).

Their new build is jaw-dropping where design and execution are concerned. We have covered many XSR155 based custom motorcycle builds before. But this easily tops them all. For starters, this build is not about what you could add to a motorcycle. Instead, this is all about what you can remove from a motorcycle.

For starters, everything behind the forward-inclined engine is gone. In stock motorcycles, this is where you would find the weather protected air box housing covered by stylish body panels. All of them are removed. End result looks very minimal and pleasing. With side body panels gone, the bike’s chunky stock perimeter frame grabs a lot of attention.

K-Speed has gone with a custom rear subframe with no footpeg mounts for pillion. That’s because there is no pillion seat as well. Only a wafer-thin rider seat. Now, Engine extends to its perimeter frame and everything behind it is hollow. This space could house a heat-shielded jerry can to carry extra fuel for long hauls or escapades into the unknown.

Scrambler-style exhaust looks rad

Speaking of, the fuel tank looks slightly different from a stock bike with strong creases and a top cover lending a muscular appeal. There is a custom handlebar with bar-end horizontally laid-out round ORVMs. Headlight is aftermarket and looks sleeker than the stock unit. There is a beak, like an ADV machine taking muck from these aftermarket knobby tyres.

Not only are tyres knobby, they are fatter too. Motoz Tractionator Rallz 130/80-17 front and 150/70-17 rear tyres are wrapped on stylish alloy wheels. The new aftermarket air-filter doesn’t look like it is protected for the rains, but one look at the overall aesthetics is enough to forgive it. Exhaust is a custom unit too and is top-mounted, like on a Scrambler.

Because the exhaust is re-positioned, Yamaha XSR155’s fancy swingarm is on full display. Other notable changes include single-sided turn indicators and brake lights along with custom and neatly executed wiring. Finished in a subtle Khaki Green, it perfectly contrasts with black elements throughout.