2024 Honda City Hatchback Facelift Debuts – ADAS Standard

2024 Honda City Hatchback facelift gets comprehensive updates including a new e:HEV Variant, improved styling and additional ADAS functions

Last year in July, Honda had launched the Honda City facelift in Thailand. And now, a similar set of updates have been introduced for Honda City Hatchback. Both cosmetic and functional updates are part of the package.

2024 Honda City Hatchback facelift – Variants, performance and pricing

As compared to four variants earlier, 2024 Honda City Hatchback facelift has 5 variants. The base-spec model S+ is available at a starting price of 599,000 baht (approx. Rs 13.85 lakh). The SV variant is priced at 679,000 baht (~ Rs 15.70 lakh), whereas the RS variant costs 749,000 baht (~ Rs 17.32 lakh).

These three variants get power from a 1.0-litre inline-three VTEC Turbo petrol engine. It generates 122 PS of max power and 173 Nm of peak torque. The engine supports gasohol, a fuel mix with around 10% ethanol.

Honda City Hatchback also gets a new e:HEV SV variant, priced at 729,000 baht (~ Rs 16.85 lakh). The other e:HEV RS variant has been retained. It has received a price cut of 50,000 baht (~ Rs 1.16 lakh). New price is 799,000 baht (~ Rs 18.47 lakh). The e:HEV variants use an Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) hybrid system. It comprises an electric motor that makes 109 PS and 253 Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels.

The integrated 1.5-litre Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine churns out 98 PS and 127 Nm. There’s another electric motor as well, which functions as a generator and a starter. The petrol engine primarily charges the battery. It can also provide direct drive at higher speeds via a single-speed e-CVT transmission.

2024 Honda City Hatchback facelift – Improved styling

Much of the cosmetic touch-ups have been borrowed from the City sedan facelift launched in Thailand last year. Some of the key updates include a slimmer chrome strip at front and a new mesh insert for the grille. The styling updates are slightly different for RS and non-RS variants. For example, the RS variants now have a more aggressive bumper design. At rear, RS variants have a new diffuser-like element. In comparison, non-RS variants can be seen with blacked-out lower apron.

Colour options are based on the variant. RS variants have two exclusive colour options of Ignite Red Metallic and Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic With Black Roof. Other colour options are Crystal Black Pearl, Meteoroid Gray Metallic and Sonic Gray Pearl, Tafetta White (Only for S+) and Platinum White Pearl (Only for e:HEV RS, e:HEV SV, RS and SV variants).

2024 Honda City Hatchback facelift – Interior updates

Interiors are largely the same as earlier. However, there are some minor tweaks and updates. For example, rear passengers now have two USB-C charging ports instead of the power outlet earlier. A dedicated smartphone inner pocket has also been provided for rear passengers. These updates are available with e:HEV variants only.

Honda is offering ADAS features via the Honda Sensing suite for all variants. Higher trims get features such as multi-angle reverse camera, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Honda Connect telematics, 16-inch alloy wheels, electronic parking brake, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, rain sensing wipers and Honda LaneWatch.

It is unlikely that Honda City Hatchback will be launched in India. Consumers here have a greater preference for SUVs. For the price of a Honda City Hatchback, people can choose popular SUVs such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, etc. Tata will also launch its Curvv compact SUV later this year.