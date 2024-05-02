2024 Isuzu V-Cross Launched To Rival Hilux – New Features, Styling, Prices

2024 Isuzu V-Cross currently only rivals Toyota Hilux and will lock horns with upcoming Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up and Force Gurkha Pickup

For 2024, one of India’s two pickup truck manufacturer for passenger segment, Isuzu, just updated the top-spec Z Prestige trim for V-Cross. There are a few features additions along with some stylistic add-ons to top-spec Z Prestige trim. But the prices have seen a hike across the trim levels and not just the updated top-spec Z Prestige.

2024 Isuzu V-Cross Launched To Rival Hilux

Isuzu V-Cross pricing used to start from Rs. 19.5 lakh (ex-sh) for base D-Max Hi-Lander trim. Now, Hi-Lander starts from Rs. 21.2 lakh (ex-sh). Z continues to be the mid-spec trim level and Z Prestige, the top-spec. Previously, Z Prestige only used to be on offer with 4X4 and AT combinations.

With 2024 Isuzu V-Cross Z Prestige launched, the company has introduced Z Prestige 4X4 Manual variant priced at Rs. 26.92 lakh (ex-sh), below the Z Prestige 4X4 AT variant. While V-Cross Z trim starts from Rs. 25.52 lakh (ex-sh).

What’s new with MY24?

Isuzu is pitting V-Cross as a stylish pickup truck aimed to boost ‘Spirit of Lifestyle’. For MY24, V-Cross’ style quotient with multiple styling elements finished in multiple shades of Grey. The wedge shape fascia now lends a sporty, yet aggressive look with MY24.

Some styling updates include Two Tone Front Bumper Guard, Front Fog Lamp Garnish, Front Grille, Dark Grey Engine Hood Garnish, Dark Grey ORVMs, Roof Rails, Rear Combo Lamp Garnish along with Smoked effect, Dark Grey Rear Bumper, Fender Lips, Black Alloy Wheels, Badge & Decal, Dark Grey Fog Lamp Garnish and others.

On the inside, Isuzu seems to have fixed one of its biggest criticisms – rear seat recline angle. Not just that, Isuzu has added three-point seat belts to all three rear passengers along with seat belt reminders for rear occupants. This way, rear seat experience has been enhanced.

Where safety is concerned, Isuzu has offered a host of active safety features across all manual transmission variants sold for private buyers. These active safety features include Traction Control System (TCS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Descent Control (HDC) and Hill Start Assist (HSA).

Notable attributes

Mechanically, the 2024 Isuzu V-Cross Z Prestige remains unchanged. We still get the same 1.9L Turbo Diesel engine under the bonnet with 163 bhp of peak power and 360 Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. Both 4X2 and 4X4 layouts are on offer.

Other notable highlights include 18-inch alloy wheels with 255-section tyres, up to 215 kg load carrying capacity, Bi-LED projector headlights, 9-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry, push-button start, idle stop/start system, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, auto climate control and more.

Statement from Isuzu Motors India

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Toru Kishimoto – Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “We are proud to have set the benchmark in presenting India with its first ever lifestyle adventure utility vehicle and our passenger vehicles range of pick-ups have been consistently well-received since launch. We are happy to carry forward this success story.

We are confident that with this enriched range of aspirational products, we shall be able to address the needs of the emerging progressive Indian customers and further strengthen our pole position in the segment. The latest range Isuzu passenger Pick-ups are sure to truly enhance the value proposition with best-in-class design, performance, versatility, quality, safety and driving comfort for our valued customers”.

