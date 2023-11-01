2024 Mahindra Thar 3-Door Homologated With Taller Hard Top – Sunroof?

As opposed to the model currently on sale, 2024 Mahindra Thar 3-door homologated seems to pack a different hard top, which is 11 mm taller

We all know that Mahindra is launching the 5-door Thar in the coming future. That said, the company is likely to launch a refreshed Mahindra 3-door Thar in the coming future alongside 5-door Thar. This refresh to current 3-door Thar will bring it in line with 5-door model with respect to front fascia styling, a taller hard-top roof and more.

Refreshed Mahindra Thar 3-Door Homologated

After Thar.e patents, Mahindra’s new 2024 Thar 3-door homologation docs have surfaced. Mahindra is likely to bring current 3-door Thar in line with upcoming 5-door Thar where design details are concerned. We say this because 5-door Thar will launch in 2024 and 3-door Thar was launched in 2020. A slight refresh to 3-door Thar will bring along freshness to this 4-year-old product (in 2024).

There won’t be radical differences. We’re talking about a new grill, new LED headlights with integrated circular DRLs, and a few tweaks in the front and rear bumpers, without changing length, width and wheelbase. The new homologated documents show just that – Length, width and wheelbase are identical to current 3-door model.

That said, the same homologation documents show an increase in height by 11 mm. For context, outgoing 3-door Thar is 1,844 mm tall, as opposed to 1,855 mm height as seen with the 2024 Mahindra Thar 3-door homologation. The 11 mm increase in height could be a new roof that may have a different material.

However, probability of this increase in height to incorporate a sunroof is very high as well. We say this because 5-door Thar test mules have confirmed the presence of a single-pane sunroof. Considering Mahindra is rumoured to offer a panoramic sunroof with XUV300 facelift, Thar 3-door with a sunroof may prove beneficial for pushing sales envelope.

When can we expect it to launch?

Mahindra has only homologated this new change with one variant – LX P AT 2WD 4S HT. The 2WD petrol automatic is more popular with urban buyers and city dwellers and a sunroof with this variant makes perfect sense. For off-road enthusiasts, a sunroof may be another part that could go wrong while tackling the rough stuff.

There may be more variants that might potentially get this upgrade, depending on demand, interests and feedback. 2024 Mahindra Thar 3-door will continue with the same set of powertrains – 2.0L turbo petrol, 2.2L turbo diesel and a 1.5L turbo diesel.

The gearbox options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. Depending on powertrains, Mahindra offers 2WD and 4WD layout and a mechanically locking diff, which is optional with top-spec LX trim only. There may be a slight increase in price and 2024 Mahindra Thar 3-door with sunroof could launch in 2024 alongside 5-door Thar.