2024 Mahindra Thar Spied – 19 Inch Alloys, Larger Touchscreen, Digital Display

As compared to the 3-door Thar, the 5-door model will have greater acceptability as a premium family-oriented SUV

Around four years after the 2nd-gen 3-door Thar was launched, Mahindra is readying the 5-door model. In addition to the bigger size and increased seating capacity, Mahindra will also be changing the positioning for 5-door Thar. Equipped with a multitude of premium features, the 5-door Thar will cater to a relatively well-to-do segment of buyers.

Thar 5-door – Key upgrades over 3-door model

Just like other recently launched Mahindra SUVs such as XUV400, the 5-door Thar will have a larger touchscreen. It is likely to be a 10.25-inch unit, something that is now generally considered as a standard for SUVs. Test mules of 5-door Thar spotted in recent times provide strong evidence for the larger touchscreen. Latest spy shots are credited to The Car Show channel.

The infotainment system will also have the updated AdrenoX software, with support for over the air (OTA) updates and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The existing 3-door Thar comes with a 7-inch touchscreen. Top-spec variants of 5-door Thar will also be getting a new digital instrument console. This is also expected to be a 10.25-inch unit. It could be the same unit as in use with XUV700.

Lower variants are expected to get the semi-digital instrument console from Scorpio N. It has analogue dials and a MID in the centre. A dashcam could also be offered with the 5-door Thar. Both front and rear recording functions could be there. As seen with viral videos, a dashcam is very useful for legal and insurance purposes.

Thar 5-door – Comfort, convenience and practicality

With a 300 mm longer wheelbase than the smaller sibling, Thar 5-door will have spacious interiors. Rear passengers will benefit the most. Thar 5-door is expected to offer a larger boot space. Users can also expect an intelligently designed cabin with additional storage spaces. This is one of the primary features of any family-oriented SUV. Mahindra will be using better quality materials inside the cabin with the 5-door Thar. Semi-leatherette and leatherette seats could be on offer.

Users can expect improved comfort with individual armrests for driver and front passenger. At rear, 5-door Thar will get front facing seats. Customization options can be provided for the seats to accommodate a variety of luggage items. Rear passengers will have access to AC vents, charging ports and rear centre armrest. Higher trims will be equipped with a single-pane sunroof.

Thar 5-door performance

With its larger size, the 5-door Thar may not be as agile as the 3-door Thar. The suspension setup is expected to be tweaked in line with the increased weight of the 5-door model. Engine options for 5-door Thar will include the 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor and the 2.2-litre diesel unit. The petrol engine churns out 150 hp and 300 Nm, whereas the diesel unit makes 130 hp and 300 Nm. Both engines get transmission options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Spy shots reveal new 19 inch alloys with 255/60 rubber. Mahindra is expected to commence production of Thar 5-door by Q3 2024. Around 4,000 units can be produced each month. The SUV could be launched as Thar Armada, one of the names recently trademarked by Mahindra.