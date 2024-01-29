Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 AT Wheels Downsized With The Recent Update

The new update with Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 AT has resulted in slight reductions in feature list and downsized alloy wheels

In 2024, Mahindra is on a spree of cutting down features and hiking prices of popular trims of Scorpio N. This D-segment SUV is the only one with a ladder frame chassis operating in the price bracket between Rs. 13.6 lakh to Rs. 24.54 lakh (ex-sh). Recent revelations reveal there is a downsizing in alloy wheel size with Scorpio N Z8 trim level.

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 AT Wheels Downsized

Scorpio N has to be one of Mahindra’s hottest products to date. That is a big statement considering Mahindra also sell Thar and XUV700, which are very hot products as well. Z8 trim level on Socrpio N is often considered to be the most popular one as it has most of the features of top-spec Z8 L and costs less.

In a recent post, we covered IMCR (Integrated Material Cost Reduction) revisions with Scorpio N. Where Z4 and Z6 trim levels of Mahindra Scorpio N witnessed downward revisions in features list. Mahindra has revealed these revisions internally as part of IMCR measures and this information surfaced on social media too.

A screenshot of Mahindra’s internal circulation was recently shared on the Mahindra Scorpio-N 2022 Official Owner’s Group Facebook account. It is believed that this was intended for dealership staff in India to inform them about certain changes. The IMCR change mentioned in the screenshot is likely to be applicable only for vehicles after VIN cut-off of MA1TJ2ZC6P6K.

Changes with Z8 and Z8L trims

However, downward feature revisions with Z8 and Z8L were not mentioned in this IMCR. Multiple YouTube accounts with access to information shared from dealership personnel have been mentioning these revisions on Z8 and Z8 L trims. We had mentioned in a previous post about the removal of passenger-side door request sensor from both Z8 and Z8 L trim levels.

Along with this, Mahindra has also reduced the number of rear parking sensors from four to two. The door handle of rear tailgate went from silver to Black with this update too. Recently, The Car Show YouTube channel highlighted that Mahindra has downsized alloy wheel sizes for Z8 trim level.

He mentioned that Mahindra used to offer 17-inch steel wheels with manual variants of Z8 trim and 18-inch alloy wheels with automatic variants of Z8 trim. Now, Mahindra is downsizing 18-inch alloy wheels to 17-inch alloy wheels for automatic variants. But manual variant buyers are getting an upgrade to the same 17-inch alloy wheels as automatic variants from 17-inch steel wheels.

However, other sources have mentioned that Mahindra has always offered 17-inch alloy wheels with manual transmission. So, there seem to be variations based on manufacturing date and availability of parts.