2024 Maruti Swift ZXI Spied With Silver Alloys, Touchscreen – Launch Tomorrow

When launched, Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi trim is likely to be the most popular and will rival Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Tata Tiago

India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, is on the verge of launching the new Swift. This is easily one of the most celebrated cars in India. Also, it is among the few cars that changed the automotive landscape in India. Upcoming 4th Gen Swift has been reaching dealerships ahead of launch. Here’s a detailed look at the ZXI trim.

Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXI Reached Dealerships

India’s favourite hatchback, the Swift, is getting a generational update. Currently in its 3rd gen avatar, Maruti Suzuki is poised to launch 4th gen Swift in India on 12th May 2024. Ahead of launch, units have been arriving at dealerships. In previous posts, we have covered base LXi, mid-spec VXi and VXi (O) trims.

Today, we have a detailed walkaround of ZXi trim, thanks to The Car Show and WheelsEscort. This is one trim below top-spec ZXi+ and is likely to be the best-priced and most popular among buyers. On the outside, ZXi still doesn’t seem to be LED DRLs. Just a silver element that takes the same shape as the DRL.

Rear tail lights seem to be LEDs across the range, just like current 3rd gen model. Although, headlights are LEDs with ZXi. There are quite a few features that ZXi gets over the recently spotted VXi and VXi (O). These include 15-inch alloy wheels finished in a monotone silver shade. Even though they’re not dual-tone, they’re still better than steelies.

Actual wheel design reminds us of 2nd Gen Swift. Not identical, but similar. Other notable additions over VXi and VXi (O) on the outside are rear washer and wiper. Blackened pillars and driver-side request sensors are present on ZXi.

Interior features

On the inside, new Swift ZXi packs rear AC vents for the first time ever on a Swift. This is a welcome addition. Especially considering Indian climatic conditions, rear AC vents are sort of necessary. Fully automatic climate control and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment screen housed in a free-standing element are present as well.

Steering mounted controls, push-button start, a semi-digital instrument cluster with an MID are other notable elements of Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi trim. Where powertrains are concerned, the new 1.2L 3-cylinder Z Series engine replaced the older 1.2L 4-cylinder K Series engine.

This engine can develop 80 bhp and 112 Nm, mated to a mild hybrid setup promising up to 25.72 km/l mileage (fuel efficiency). When launched, Maruti Suzuki Swift will rival the likes of Tata Tiago and Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS hatchbacks along with Citroen C3 hatch.