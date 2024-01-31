2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA, AMG GLE 53 Launched – Price Rs. 50.5 Lakh – Rs. 2.22 Crore

The 2.0L diesel engine with 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC with AWD makes a tempting proposition of a do-it-all vehicle

The most iconic luxury carmaker in India, Mercedes-Benz, has opened its 2024 innings with the launch of GLS Facelift. But continuing its launch streak of a planned 12 new vehicle releases for Indian market by the end of 2024, company launched 2024 GLA and AMG GLE 53 SUVs in India. Also, Merc showcased EQG Concept in India for the first time.

AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launched

In Merc’s lineup, AMG GLE 53 Coupe is the extra spicy version of GLE SUV that was launched late last year. Featuring aggressive body styling with Coupe roofline drama, AMG GLE 53 screams sporty. It gets redesigned headlights, an AMG bumper and AMG Night Package as standard, among others.

On the inside, AMG GLE 53 Coupe is a driver’s delight and sports a large customisable HUD, enhanced steering-mounted controls, climatized lumbar-supported front seats, AMG #63 fragrance and more. Safety-wise, there are 9 airbags in total, blind-spot assist, 360-degree camera and a transparent bonnet.

Where powertrains are concerned, AMG GLE 53 4MATIC Coupe gets a sole 3.0L 6-cylinder petrol motor that churns out a total of 435 bhp and 560 Nm. This engine is mated to Merc’s ISG2 48V mild hybrid tech that adds 15 kW and 200 Nm. Top speed is 250 km/h and 0-100 km/h takes 5 seconds.

AMG Ride Control+, AMG Dynamic Drive programs, selectable AMG Exhausts and optional AMG Track Pace add the extra sauce to make it the perfect driver’s car. Even thought car’s price start from Rs. 1.85 Crore (ex-sh), you can take the price to Rs. 2.2 Crore (ex-sh) with a plethora of optional add-ons.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA

Among the 12 new launches from Mercedes-Benz in India for the year 2024, New GLA and AMG GLE 53 are 2nd and 3rd launches. Starting with GLA, it is Merc’s most affordable SUVs in Indian lineup and is a noteworthy portal into a vast array of Mercedes-Benz SUVs and crossovers for both 1st-time luxury car buyers and people upgrading from something less premium. Prices start from Rs. 50.5 lakh (ex-sh).

The company is proud of the 14,000+ GLA vehicles rolling down Indian roads. GLA gets a refreshed fascia with a new grill featuring vertical louvres and horizontal fins, for a sophisticated first impression. Headlight and tail light DRL light signatures are new. Merc has offered a swanky set of new alloys too.

AMG Line gets a new front apron and body-coloured wheel arches for sporty appeal. Interior hosts many new additions with 2024 GLA. Taking centre stage among them is Merc’s latest MBUX-NTG7 system with a telematics suite including Car-to-X features. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, faster wireless charging, new steering wheel, keyless go, hands-free tailgate opening, and digital key handover are other notable add-ons.

Where safety is concerned, new 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA adds an adaptive high beam assist feature, 360-degree camera, blindspot assist with an exit warning function that takes Merc’s safety game a notch above. The touchscreen infotainment screen support many mini-games to beat boredom in chalk-a-block traffic and other situations.

GLA gets a 1.3L 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine with 163 bhp and 270 Nm, mated to a 7G-DCT gearbox. The speed is 210 km/h and claimed fuel efficiency is 17.43 km/l and 0-100 km/h sprint takes 8.9 seconds. While GLA 220d 4MATIC gets a 2.0L diesel with 190 bhp and 400 Nm, mated to an 8G-DCT gearbox. Top speed is 219 km/h and claimed fuel efficiency is 18.91 km/l and 0-100 km/h sprint takes 7.5 seconds.