Suzuki Swift Cool Yellow Rev Concept Will Debut At 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift has broken covers already and boasts of a new avatar set to rock many markets across the world. Semblances with Mini’s new design are more evident now. So much so, that if you squint your eyes, Swift will look like the new Mini Countryman. But what would a modified version of the new Swift look like?

The new Swift will be displayed at upcoming 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon show held in Chiba City, Japan between January 12th and 14th. Interestingly, Suzuki is displaying a modified version of Swift at 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon and not the standard car. Called Suzuki Swift Cool Yellow Rev Concept, it looks striking and more appealing than standard car.

One might ask how extensive are the modifications to justify the cool name. Most of the modifications are design oriented and accentuate Swift’s already sporty looks. There are no modifications to its mechanical or drivetrain components. So, this is still the same FWD standard hatchback.

The ‘Rev’ in its name will rev your heart, though. Especially with this Cool Yellow shade. It is not identical to Yellow shade on Jimny. The company has played with colours using a dark Grey shade for its roof. Together with blackened pillars, it lends a floating roof look. Insides of its headlights have been blacked-out. Same Grey is used at lower bumper too.

There is a vinyl wrap on top part of its headlights that neatly flows into side character lines. There are multiple gloss black finishes in the front fascia, adding to its sporty aura. Wheels are blacked-out too, but they look comically small for this sporty Swift avatar. This particular model might be the global-spec model as it gets a front radar for ADAS suite.

No mechanical enhancements when compared to standard car

In profile, large decals are primary highlights. Decals like these are standard affairs on show cars to attract audience. At the rear, we can see a smoked effect LED tail lights too. There might be more gloss black additions to rear section as well.

Alongside Suzuki Swift Cool Yellow Rev Concept, the company will also showcase other cool concepts like Super Carry Mountain Trail Concept and Spacia Papa Boku Kitchen Concept. If you were wondering, Super Carry Mountain Trail Concept is not based on Maruti Suzuki Super Carry that is sold in India under commercial segment.

That said, Super Carry Mountain Trail Concept is likely to be the most attention grabber from Suzuki pavilion at 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon. There are extensive modifications and add-ons to this vehicle to transform it into an off-road-ready beast. But then it looks cute at the same time because of its tiny wheels that get all-terrain tyres.