5 Upcoming Cars and SUVs in the Next 1-2 Months : Elevate to Seltos

Out of the expected new launches, Honda Elevate is by far the most interesting as it marks the company’s return to SUV space

Car sales are rising in the country at a surprising rate. India is climbing up the ladder and has become one of the largest automotive markets in the world. We have a slew of new car launches that manufacturers have lined up. Some of them include new launches and some are facelifts. Here is a list of upcoming cars and SUVs worth waiting for.

1. Kia Seltos Facelift

This is one of the hottest launches expected in India. Kia is updating its maiden product for the first time. It will take on its compact SUV rivals. Company has showcased it already. Launch is likely to happen very soon. At the top trims, ADAS suite and panoramic sunroof grab attention. But mid-trims get significant feature additions that create value for buyers.

Primary attraction will be the addition of a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine that is capable of 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of torque. This will be the most powerful compact SUV (apart from Creta facelift with the same engine), even sidelining Kushaq and Taigun. Outgoing 1.5L NA petrol and 1.5L turbo petrol engines will continue duty as is.

2. Hyundai Exter

Exter is a new launch and Hyundai’s dig at a segment where it was never active before. We’re talking about the space where Tata Punch operates primarily. Punch is 8th highest-selling car in India in June 2023 with around 11,000 units sold. Exter will feature first-in-segment features and is likely to primarily target Millenials and Gen Z.

Hyundai is offering a sole 1.2L NA petrol engine with Exter. CNG variants are on offer too. When run on pure petrol, 83 bhp of power and 113.8 Nm of torque. With CNG, figures get down to 68 bhp of power and 95 Nm of torque. Hyundai has showcased Exter and production has begun. But the launch will happen soon.

3. Honda Elevate

Elevate is the most important launch for Honda and marks the brand’s re-entry in the SUV space. Given that a major chunk of car buyers are flocking towards SUVs, Elevate is prominent for Honda. It looks upright and butch and features classic SUV proportions too and 220 mm ground clearance might be its main draw.

Pricing will be key to crack this crowded compact SUV space. It will feature the same powertrains as Honda City and will spawn an EV version later. It is a 1.5L NA petrol with 119 bhp of power and 145 Nm of torque. Don’t wait for a Hybrid, though.

4. Citroen C3 Aircross

The French brand Citroen is aiming for the compact SUV space with a 7-seater. Reminds of Honda BR-V. But we hope it doesn’t take the same pricing as BR-V going till Rs. 14 lakh (ex-sh). Citroen is aiming for affordability with a functional and non-flashy offering with up to a 1.2L turbo engine.

This engine is good for up to 110 PS of power and 190 Nm of torque. Maybe the time is right for a strategy like this. Pricing is likely to be unlike any other compact SUV we currently get today.

5. Mercedes-Benz GLC

GLC is the three-pointed star’s highest selling SUV and the company is refreshing it for 2023. Launch is imminent with first spy images out too. More luxury and opulence is highly probable and we can expect a thorough overhaul on the inside. Because GLC is an SUV version of C-Class, it will get C-Class’ new portrait-style MBUX system as well.

This, in turn, is inspired by the flagship S-Class. Same set of engines as the outgoing model is likely. These include a 194 bhp petrol engine (GLC 200) and a 192 bhp diesel engine (GLC 220d). A higher state of tune for diesel is probably on the cards (GLC 300d). But we wish Merc brings the creamy 3.0L V6 diesel (GLC 350d) as well.