Ather 450S Prices Slashed By Rs. 20,000 – Existing Owners Share Concern

The decision for Ather 450S prices slashed, is just one month into Ola slashing Rs. 20K off its S1 X+ with 3 kWh battery pack

Since 2024 began, Ather Energy has managed to make headlines on multiple occasions. The company launched its new flagship product, 450 Apex recently with revamped performance. However, at the lower-end, Ather craves more action in terms of sales numbers. That is why we can see Ather 450S prices slashed by as much as Rs. 20,000.

Ather 450S Prices Slashed By Rs. 20,000

Previously, 450S cost about Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-sh) and with the new price revision, Ather has slashed pricing by Rs. 20,000. The company didn’t quote an exact reason for this revision, but we would reckon that it is because of Ola’s extremely aggressive pricing strategy that is significantly undercutting Ather’s products. Existing owners of Ather 450S have shared their concern with recent price cut.

Not just with 450S, Ola undercuts Ather’s products across the range too. For example, Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 boasts greater acceleration, power, torque, range and features than recently launched 450 Apex and still costs significantly less. Where Ather strikes back though, is a more reassuring track record where safety and reliability are concerned.

However, India is a price-sensitive market and an attractive MRP either makes or breaks the product. Sticking with Ather 450S that just got a price revision, it primarily rivals Ola S1X+. At launch Ola had priced it at Rs. 1.1 lakh (ex-sh) and in December 2023, Ola offered a flat Rs. 20,000 discount on S1 X+, taking the price to just Rs. 90K.

The price war thus began and the prospect of an Ather 450S at Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-sh) began to wear out thin. To keep up with rising competition, Ather has participated in this price war by slashing Rs. 20,000 off the MRP of 450S. But the Rs. 1.3 lakh quote for Ather 450X price tag seen in Ather’s tweet doesn’t reflect on the company’s website at all, which still shows Rs. 1,37,999 (ex-sh).

450S more VFM than before

With this price revision Ather’s portfolio now starts from Rs. 1.1 lakh (ex-sh), which is a lot more gullible for mainstream electric scooter buyers in India. This should result in an increase in sales figures and Ather’s market share in competitive 2W electric mobility sector.

Ather 450S is available with a single 2.9 kWh battery variant that packs 115 km of claimed range and 90 km of TrueRange. Top speed is 90 km/h and the scooter hits 40 km/h in 3.9 seconds. It packs an LCD instrument display with smartphone connectivity and navigation. Buyers can opt for Pro pack with 450S for Rs. 9,999 which unlocks more features.

In contrast, Ola S1 X+ gets a 3 kWh battery pack promising 151 km of claimed range, 90 km/h top speed and packs an LCD instrument cluster too. There are no optional packages for Ola S1 X+. The competition just intensified with Simple Dot One along with stiff competition from TVS iQube range.