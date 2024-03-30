Bajaj Dominar 125 In The Making? What To Expect From Raider Rival?

While the rest of this upcoming Bajaj Dominar 125 motorcycle looks similar to a Pulsar NS125, the headlight appears similar to bigger Dominars

If there is one motorcycle brand that currently rules the premium commuter motorcycle segment, it is Bajaj Auto. The company seems like it is expanding its 125cc lineup with a new motorcycle. Considering there is already a Pulsar NS125 on sale, the speculations point to a possible introduction of Dominar brand to 125cc segment.

Bajaj Dominar 125 In The Making?

The brand’s Pulsar lineup has been a staple among Indian motorcycle enthusiasts and is the highest volume generator for Bajaj. But the flagship Dominar line often takes a back seat where sales are concerned. Currently, Bajaj has Dominar 250 and Dominar 400 on sale. But, what if there was a Dominar 125?

Analysing Bajaj’s sales patterns, the 125cc segment is company’s golden goose. Bajaj could be looking at expanding the Dominar nameplate and associated sales with its high-performing (where sales are concerned) 125cc platform. For context, Bajaj sold 257 units of Dominar 250 and 441 units of Dominar 400 in February 2024.

In the same period, Bajaj sold 1,12,544 Pulsars out of which 62,207 units packed a 125cc engine. Yesterday, we covered Bajaj’s upcoming motorcycle as a Pulsar N125. But looking at it, we couldn’t help but wonder the uncanny similarities with Dominar’s headlight.

We can see that the motorcycle looks a lot more muscular and bulbous than Pulsar NS line. It seems like it is primarily bike’s headlights that give this massive presence and an overall muscular stance.

Fuel tank from the NS

Comparing images of new test mule with Bajaj’s current motorcycle lineup, the results are quite interesting. We say this because recently spotted motorcycle gets the same alloy wheels, fuel tank and tail section as a Pulsar NS125. But the new headlight looks very similar to that of Dominar’s.

So, the speculation of a Bajaj Dominar 125 in the making is a possibility, considering the company has been mixing and matching componentry across platforms to yield unique motorcycles before. If launched, it will be positioned as the flagship 125cc offering above Pulsar NS125 currently on sale.

There is another possibility of this being an export model only. Bajaj has been selling Pulsar NS line globally under Dominar brand and Dominar motorcycles under Pulsar brand. This could be a Dominar 125 for export markets, testing on Indian soil.