Bharat NCAP To Test Brezza, Baleno & Grand Vitara First From Maruti Stables

As opposed to the current Maruti Suzuki cars crash tested by GNCAP, Bharat NCAP is testing newer Maruti cars that may score well

Indian car industry is currently dominated by Maruti Suzuki where sales are concerned. However, where vehicular safety is concerned, Maruti Suzuki usually takes a backseat. Or it appears so, due to stereotypes surrounding the brand. Maruti Suzuki is poised to put these stereotypes to rest with its new-age vehicles like Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara.

Bharat NCAP To Test Brezza, Baleno & Grand Vitara

“Tin dabba”, “tin cans” and “kaagaz ka car” are some of the common perceptions that general Indian consensus has about Maruti Suzuki cars. These conclusions are usually drawn based on the thickness of sheet metal that Maruti Suzuki uses on its vehicles. Although important and contributing, sheet metal is not the decisive factor for crash safety performance.

Crash safety performance is primarily determined by the perfect balance between impact absorption and impact repulsion. This is achieved by meticulous chassis and crumple zone designs along with electronic driver aids, primary restraint systems like seatbelts, secondary restraint systems like airbags and the likes.

Except for Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (4 Stars GNCAP) and Ertiga (3 Stars GNCAP), none of the Maruti Suzuki cars tested for crash safety (by GNCAP) scored more than 2 Stars. Global NCAP re-tested some of Maruti Suzuki cars instead of testing newer vehicles like Baleno.

Will Maruti Suzuki hoist its first 5 Star flag?

Fast forwarding to 2024, Maruti Suzuki Senior Sales & Marketing Exec Director, Shashank Srivastava, mentioned three Maruti Suzuki cars are headed to Bharat NCAP to be crash tested. More vehicles are likely to follow in the future. Company even internally crash tested Fronx and promises excellent crash performance.

Fronx is a derivative of premium hatchback Baleno. Global NCAP has not yet crash-tested Baleno or its derivative, Fronx. However, The new Baleno is still based on the same HEARTECT as other Maruti vehicles like WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, Ignis, Fronx and XL6, as per Maruti Suzuki.

We hope there were strength enhancements in this HEARTECT platform with the new 2022 Baleno along with reinforced and strengthened pillars and crumple zones. We say this because made-in-India Baleno was crash tested by Latin NCAP and scored 0 Stars. Fronx is based on 2022 Baleno and the company claims good crash performance, as per their internal assessment.

The new Grand Vitara co-developed with Toyota falls in a more premium segment and has to deliver good crash safety proposition to entice buyers. Global NCAP has tested a few Maruti Suzuki cars under Safer Cars For India Campaign. Under the new Bharat NCAP testing protocols, Maruti Suzuki aims to establish a better crash safety proposition with its new-age products and shed the existing perceived image for lacking in crash safety.