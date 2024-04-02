Force Gurkha Pickup With Roll Cage Spotted Testing – Special-Purpose Or Military?

When launched, it will rival the likes of Toyota Hilux, Isuzu V-Cross and upcoming Mahindra Scorpio Pikup also spotted testing

One of the leading commercial van makers in India, Force Motors is diversifying its portfolio and is trying a lot to make it big in the passenger vehicle space. They had a good start with Gurkha 3-Door and are launching the 5-Door version soon. Now, company is taking greater strides in pickup truck genre as seen with new test mules.

Force Gurkha Pickup With Roll Cage Spotted Testing

For the first time ever, mules of Force Gurkha Pickup with roll cage have been spotted under testing. These images are credited to automotive enthusiast Swapnil S, who spotted it on Pune-Mumbai Expressway. Most interesting element of this particular Force Gurkha Pickup test mule is the roll cage.

This roll cage starts from its bonnet area, neatly flows into truck’s pillars across the roof and merges into its load bed area. A soft top covering its load bed has been spotted with previous mules too. Military application is the first thought that comes to our mind when we see a setup like this.

There was another element spotted on this test mule which we’re seeing for the first time – a towing hook at its back. Earlier engineering samples had a provision where this tow hook would go. Other notable elements were 18-inch alloy wheels which are the same as seen on upcoming Force Gurkha 5-Door and a snorkel which every other Gurkha Pickup test mule also had.

When launched, it will sport the same 2.6L FM CR diesel engine with 95 bhp and 250 Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. 4X4 transfer case will be standard along with front and rear mechanically lockable differentials. G-Class like round headlights, fender-mounted LED indicators and other design attributes are note-worthy.

What else can this roll cage be intended for?

One of the leading CV manufacturers, Force Motors is stepping into more special application vehicles. The company tried to get a contract with the Indian Military for personnel carriers and we even witnessed Force Motors stepping into specially designed jungle expedition vehicles, starting with Tadoba Tiger Reserve.

Speaking of, this jungle expedition vehicle was based on Force Cruiser MUV, just like upcoming Force Gurkha Pickup, and also donned a roll cage. Albeit in a different way. We would reckon that Force Motors has realised another niche special application genre and is testing a tailor-made solution.

This might be a special application vehicle for cinematography. We have seen something similar on a Kia Carens last year. Owing to the versatile nature of a pickup truck, this could be a great solution for videography. Or, the company may be developing this roll cage just for the heck of it as it looks a lot more badass with this roll cage than without. Something to offer a little protection and make this lifestyle vehicle look a little beefier along the way.