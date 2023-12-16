Force Kargo King Grand Spotted Testing – Desi G-Class Pickup Vibes

Spotted testing on Pune-Mumbai expressway, Force Kargo King Grand will rival the likes of Mahindra Bolero based pickup trucks and Tata Yodha range

The commercial pickup truck version of Force Cruiser is long overdue. This would be the re-launch of now discontinued Force Motors’ Kargo lineup. The company showcased new and updated Kargo King Grand at 2020 Auto Expo, but never launched. That very model is spotted testing, indicating a closing launch.

Force Kargo King Grand Spotted Testing

Ever since Mercedes-Benz G-Class was launched, it has impacted the world with its sheer capability. However, the iconic design of G-Class or G-Wagon has remained despite decades of existence. Force Motors in India leans heavily on G-Class inspired design on its vehicles. The recently spotted Force Kargo King Grand is no different.

When compared to last-gen Kargo pickup truck, new model is significantly more appealing in its design. You can say that Force Motors took its popular Cruiser MUV, chopped off everything behind front two seats and plonked a 9ftX6ft (dimensions not confirmed) flatbed for utility purposes. In execution, the previous statement turns out closer to reality.

That’s not a bad thing at all. Thanks to Rushlane’s avid reader, Akshay Kumar, we have a spy video of Force Kargo King Grand showing its design without camouflage. Said test mule had emission testing equipment along with a short exhaust like its predecessor. Production-spec vehicle could look identical to what the company showcased at 2020 Auto Expo.

The displayed vehicle had a seamless line from under the flatbed (without wheel well intrusions) flowing into cabin’s lines. This is achieved with an additional sheet metal panel extending flatbed’s appearance lower than it is and a black cladding on door and running board. Usually in pickup trucks like this, the flatbed line is significantly above cabin’s bottom, which looks hideous.

Specs, features and powertrains

The G-Class-inspired looks are in the front with pull-out type door handles, external door hinges, chunky claddings and a flat bonnet that shuts on top of its front quarter panels. Force Motors will launch a bare-bones pickup truck with around 9ftX6ft deck, front and rear leaf spring suspension, rear drum brakes, 16-inch steel wheels with heavy-duty tube tyres, 235 mm ground clearance, a protective guard for cabin and up to 1.5 tons of loading capacity.

On the inside, Force Kargo King Grand will get the same dashboard as Gurkha and Cruiser, but the centre console from Cruiser. Features will be very limited and it will miss out on standard AC, standard music system, fog lights, electric windows, remote locking, along with any conceivable fancy equipment and creature comforts.

Mercedes-derived 2.6L FM CR diesel engine powers this vehicle with 90 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. There could be a 4X4 version of Force Kargo King Grand like Tata offers with Yodha. Speaking of, Tata Yodha and Mahindra Bolero based pickup truck range are the primary rivals for Force Kargo.

If it was up to me, I would love a passenger version of this Kargo with Gurkha’s fascia and headlights, fender-mounted indicators, a snorkel, an off-road bumper and 18-inch alloy wheels from Gurkha 5-Door, 4X4 transfer case, front and rear locking diff, interior and features to build an earth-roaming overlander setup. Just me? Okay.