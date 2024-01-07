Gensol EV Spotted Testing For The First Time – 3W EV Will Pack ADAS, Auto Park

Considering Gensol EV spotted testing has three wheels, it might be sold as a motor tricycle and may require just a motorcycle license

Primarily known for its solar business, Gensol Group is now foraying into electric car business. The company aims to provide urban mobility solutions to reduce city congestion. Last month, the company teased Gensol EV online and the car is now spotted in testing — hat tip to automotive enthusiast K Pratham who spotted this test mule in Chakan, Pune.

Gensol EV Spotted Testing For The First Time

The electric car startup, Gensol Electric Vehicles PVT LTD, has set up a base in India’s biggest auto cluster, Pune. The HQ seems to be in Mundhwa, Pune and the manufacturing facility is in Chakan, boasting production capacity of 30,000 units per year. The test mule is running temporary registration provided by Chinchwad RTO and the plates read ‘on test’.

Gensol aims at affordable EV category that has very few action. We’re talking about a segment that will sit below MG Comet EV in terms of pricing and above PMV. Refreshing your memory, PMV has launched a mini electric car in India for Rs. 4.79 lakh (ex-sh). It is a four-door, two-seater (back-to-back) electric car with interior parts from Honda cars.

Other players are toying with launch plans in this segment too. We’re talking about Ligier Mygi, a French contender, running for this segment whose test mules have been spotted in India too. Renault is planning Kwid EV that will end up in this segment as well. So, this is a potent segment for Gensol to target.

But there is one oddity with the Gensol EV which is absent in the expected rivals we just mentioned. Which is, Gensol EV is a 3W vehicle, something that even PMV is not. The 3W architecture has two wheels at front and one at the back. So, it doesn’t look like a rickshaw or a Reliant Robin (Jeremy Clarkson would approve).

How the seating arrangement could be?

Considering Gensold EV spotted testing is aimed at affordable urban electric mobility, we might see a small battery pack capable of 200 km claimed and 150 km of real-world range and a single motor FWD layout, driving both front wheels. Top speed is claimed to 80 km/h. Gensol EV may provide seating for four adults (three in comfort) and a decently sized boot space.

Doors are limited to just two and then a tailgate. Gensol is going for a tallboy design, which might be concerning to prospective buyers. High centre of gravity and three wheels are like oil and water. Gensol is developing ADAS tech and auto parking features too, that will be offered with their maiden EV. On the inside, there are two electric windows, manual AC, Android-based touchscreen infotainment (likely aftermarket), a single-pane sunroof and more.

This particular test mule had basic halogen reflector-style tail lights. Looking at rear section, Gensol might be using axle braking instead of wheel braking for rear single wheel. There might be RWD setup too looking at all the camouflaged components around rear wheel. Launch might happen around 2025 and the price might be below MG Comet’s. The main question remains, though – Can we drive it with a motorcycle license?