Hero Teased New 440cc Bike – Roadster? Bigger Xpulse 440?

If it is a RE Classic 350 rival, Hero’s new 440cc motorcycle might be priced aggressively and under rival’s pricing to significant extent

India’s largest motorcycle manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, is strengthening its position in premium motorcycle space in the Asian subcontinent. As of now, this 2W behemoth is Primarily known for its budget commuters. The company’s biggest 440cc motorcycle is launching on 22nd January 2024, as teased by the company.

Hero Teased New 440cc Bike – Name starts with an R?

Partnership with Harley-Davidson is spawning a 440cc motorcycle for Hero, as teased by the company recently. As per the teaser, we might be looking at the same 440cc platform jointly developed by Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson. In the soundtrack of this teaser was a bassy exhaust note.

In this teaser, Hero MotoCorp is highlighting the letter ‘R’. This could be a clear indication that the name of Hero’s upcoming 440cc motorcycle might start with R. The question, however, is what kind of a motorcycle is Hero MotoCorp cooking? There are a few possibilities.

Is this a Classic 350 rivaling Retro motorcycle?

If we look at test mules that revolve around Hero’s research centre in Jaipur, we can see a few Harley-Davidson X440 test mules that may be testing a new set of accessories for X440 like rear pillion backrest. Thst said, we have also reported surprising X440 test mules with heavy camouflage and without accessories after Harley-Davidson X440 launched it in India.

Primary speculations point towards a badge-engineered X440 under Hero’s name to take a dig at ever-popular Royal Enfield Classic 350. Considering sales potential, this is among the logical possibilities too. Badge engineering is common practice and bike makers like BMW and TVS are at it too.

Positioning as a power cruiser or power roadster with retro looks, Hero could cut down on a few premium finishes and features from X440 to create a Classic 350 rival under Hero brand and price it aggressively. We’re talking about Rs. 2 lakh (ex-sh) price point. It would be a tempting proposition.

210cc Xpulse and Xtreme?

Other possibilities include the launch of 210cc versions of current Xpulse 200 and Xtreme 160R, based on 210cc liquid-cooled DOHC 4V engine from Karizma XMR 210. The R name that Hero MotoCorp is highlighting might denote Xtreme 210R. There may be design inspirations from Hero 2.5R XTUNT Concept motorcycle recently unveiled at 2023 EICMA.

Is it Xpulse 440 with a new name?

Other set of test mules spotted around Jaipur is Xpulse 440. This is Hero’s big-capacity ADV motorcycle that will take on the likes of Royal Enfield New Himalayan, Triumph Scrambler 400X, KTM 390 Adventure and the likes. The company has been testing this upcoming Xpulse in high-altitude areas around Ladakh and Himalayas since 2022.

There might be a new motorcycle in its entirety. Whose test mules never caught any prying eyes of Indian automotive enthusiasts. Something like TVS pulled out with Raider 125 launch. More info revolving around this motorcycle might surface in the coming days.

