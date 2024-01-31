Hero Sales Breakup December 2023 – Splendor, Pleasure, Xtreme, Xpulse

Analysing Hero sales breakup December 2023, it is clear that company’s premium products need a significant push to boost sales

India’s largest 2W manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, closed its accounts for the year 2023 with a total of 3,91,735 units (domestic + exports) sold in December 2023. When compared to the numbers of November 2023, there was a significant decline. However, the company is poised to rack up numbers in 2024 with a slew of new products.

Hero Sales Breakup December 2023 – Domestic Market

At this point, Splendor topping 2W sales with a huge lead has become quite a routine. That stayed true in December 2023 as well. With 2,27,748 units sold, Splendor accounted for 60.63% of Hero’s domestic sales. Splendor saw 1.02% YoY growth with 2,305 units volume gain YoY. For some reason, popularity of HF Deluxe seems to have dropped drastically.

Numbers almost halved YoY at 43.34% YoY decline as Hero sold 61,056 HF Deluxe over 1,07,755 units sold in December 2022. Despite that, HF Deluxe accounted for 16.25% of Hero’s domestic sales. In 3rd place, we have Passion with 33,551 units sold and a staggering 1,273.47% YoY growth, gaining 31,274 units in volume YoY.

4th position was secured by Pleasure which is Hero’s best-selling scooter in domestic market. Hero sold 24,862 Pleasures over 23,814 units sold last year and saw 4.4% YoY growth. Glamour secured 5th spot with 11,382 units. Compared to 8,163 units sold last year, Glamour gained 39.43% in sales YoY and 3,219 units in volume growth.

Destini 125 is Hero’s second highest-selling scooter in India and contributed 10,191 units with 11.71% YoY growth. Relatively newer scooter, Xoom 110, saw just 2,102 units sold last month. Hero is poised to launch Xoom 125 and Xoom 160 in the coming months, which will be a boost for Hero’s new scooter design language.

Karizma XMR 210 clocked 1,747 units, while Vida managed 1,120 units with 833.33% YoY growth. Hero’s Xpulse 200 ADV sold 1,105 units which is 23.33% YoY growth. Xtreme 160R 4V and Xtreme 200S 4V combined, clocked 736 units, which is a 47.43% YoY decline. In total, Hero’s total domestic sales stood at 3,75,625 units with a 1.50% YoY decline as opposed to 3,81,334 units sold a year ago.

Exports (International Business)

While Splendor topped domestic sales charts, it is Hero Hunk topped export charts. Hunk clocked 4,084 units and accounts for 25.35% of Hero’s total exports and saw 65.14% YoY growth. Hunk is different for different markets ranging from OG Hunk sold in India to Xtreme 160R rebadged as Hunk.

Hero shipped 3,874 units of HF Deluxe and it saw a 35.54% YoY decline and managed to capture 24.05% of Hero’s total exports. Xpulse 200 faired better abroad than it did in India by shipping 2,687 units and almost quadrupled its numbers at 196.58% YoY growth. Glamour and Splendor also quadrupled their numbers with 2,356 and 2,024 units sold respectively and registering 203.61% and 228.04% YoY growth respectively.

Maestro’s shipments numbered 910, while Pleasure managed to ship 84 units and Karizma just 1. Hero’s total exports stood at 16,110 units. This is a 25.72% YoY growth over 12,814 units shipped in December 2022. Volume gain stood at 3,296 units.