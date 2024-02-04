Hyundai Creta EV To Be Based On 2024 Facelift – New Alloys Spied

While Ioniq 5 and Kona Electric are already available, upcoming Creta EV and Exter EV will be Hyundai’s first mass market EVs for India

Earlier this month, Hyundai had launched the new 2024 Creta facelift at a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh. Hyundai is also working on the electric version of Creta, which is expected to be launched later this year. New spy shots reveal that Creta EV will be based on the 2024 facelift model.

Creta EV – design and features

Recently spotted Creta EV test mule closely matches the 2024 Creta facelift model in most parts. It gets the quad-beam LED headlamps, horizon LED positioning lamps and DRLs, LED sequential turn signals at front and rear and connecting LED tail lamps.

Of course, Creta EV will have EV-specific changes such as the closed-off grille. Front and rear bumper could be refreshed slightly, in line with the SUV’s electric underpinnings. Some EV-specific branding elements are likely across the front, side and rear.

One can also notice that Creta EV has a new set of alloy wheels. They have grooved surfaces, something similar to that of alloy wheels with aero inserts used with the new Nexon EV facelift. The alloys not only complement Creta’s sporty profile, but are also likely to have aerodynamic properties. In terms of size, the alloys for Creta EV could be 17-inch or 18-inch units.

Creta EV interiors

On the inside, Hyundai Creta EV will have most of the features available with the new Creta facelift. Some of the key highlights include seamlessly integrated infotainment and instrument cluster screen, front row ventilated seats, voice enabled smart panoramic sunroof, 8-way power adjustable driver seat, dual-zone automatic temperature control and Bose premium sound system with 8 speakers. Some premium features could be borrowed from Ioniq 5 as well.

An extensive range of Level-2 ADAS features are available. Safety kit also includes 6-airbags, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill start assist control, burglar alarm, rear and front parking sensors, rear camera with dynamic guidelines and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Borrowing heavily from the ICE sibling will help reduce development and production cost. Creta EV will be facing tough competition from upcoming Curvv EV and Maruti eVX. A competitive price point is necessary for Creta EV to emerge as the preferred option in the compact electric SUV segment.

Creta EV performance, range

Creta EV will be equipped with a 45-kWh battery pack. Hyundai will be sourcing the battery packs from LG Chem. Some of the rivals have larger battery packs such as a 50.3 kWh unit in use with MG ZS EV. Upcoming Maruti eVX is expected to have a 48 to 60 kWh battery pack. Nexon EV long range variant has a smaller 40.5 kWh battery pack. While the certified range of Creta EV could be around 450 km, real-world range could be approximately 250-300 km.

Hyundai Creta EV will be borrowing the electric motor from the new-gen Kona EV sold in international markets. To be mounted on the front axle, the motor will generate 138 hp of max power and 255 Nm of peak torque. More details such as the top speed, acceleration, charging time, etc. are yet to be revealed.