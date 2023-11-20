Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Spied Testing – Componentry From New 250 Duke

The new 249cc single-cylinder engine on Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 can generate similar numbers like 31 PS and 25 Nm as its KTM counterpart 250 Duke

Bajaj Auto, leading Indian 2W and 3W manufacturer is currently making premium single-cylinder motorcycles for three major legacy brands. While KTM and Triumph have seen much success, Swedish Husqvarna, not so much. There seems to be an attempt to reincarnate the brand in India by bringing it in line with new KTM 250 Duke.

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Spied Testing

New KTM 250 Duke borrows all the good bits from new 390 Duke, except for its engine. We’re talking about all the new and improved hardware and componentry that new 390 Duke packs that make it such a blast to ride. The same componentry is now being passed on to upcoming Husqvarna Vitpilen 250.

For starters, Husqvarna is keeping the whole Swedish minimalist design ethos alive with upcoming Vitpilen 250. Which is a good thing for all the folks that are turned off by KTM’s wild designs. The muscular fuel tank has neat clean lines radiating neo-retro appeal along with all the body panels.

Main frame seems to be shared with KTM counterparts, while subframe is all new. Rear seat is flatter and seems to have more room for a pillion along with a prominent old-school grab rail. Tail section is new and now houses tail lights, turn indicators and a number plate that is in rear mudguard with current model.

Alloy wheels are new and so are the braking components. Banana-shaped swingarm, single-sided mono-shock rear suspension setup is identical to that of 250 Duke. Front suspension setup is handled by USD telescopic forks as before and front brake setup seems to be slightly different when compared to 250 Duke.

The new powertrain from 2024 KTM 250 Duke

Headlights seem to be new and there may be a new circular instrument cluster too. Husqvarna Svartpilen will get the same updates too along with a tank rack, taller handlebar, upright ergonomics, black pattern tyres and maybe even wire-spoke wheels. We hope there is Bluetooth connectivity for navigation, USB-C cable and other features too.

Where powertrain is concerned, this new unit looks identical to KTM 250 Duke. Even the exhaust routing and underbelly end can are identical. Upcoming Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250 will be powered by the same 249cc single-cylinder DOHC 4V engine from 250 Duke. In KTM 250cc bikes, this engine generates 31 PS of peak power and 25 Nm of peak torque.

Same figures could pass on to Husqies or get a new engine tune altogether. 6-speed gearbox, with a quick-shifter, ride-by-wire, larger air box, Dual-channel ABS and other attributes are likely to be on offer too. We hope the pricing is under Rs. 2 lakh (ex-sh). But that is less likely to be true, considering new KTM 250 Duke costs Rs. 2.39 lakh (ex-sh).

