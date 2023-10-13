Hyundai i20 Facelift Variant-Wise Features – Top Variant Walkaround

Hyundai i20 facelift variants are Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O), priced in the range of Rs 7 lakh to Rs 11.16 lakh

Hyundai has introduced the 2023 i20 facelift with cosmetic touch-ups and a new range of equipment. Safety has also been improved with 26 standard features. The Bluelink connectivity platform now offers 60+ functions. New Hyundai i20 facelift will continue to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz and Toyota Glanza. Let’s examine variant-wise features of i20 facelift to understand which one offers the best value for money.

Hyundai i20 facelift base variant Era

Although the entry-level Era is affordably priced, it is still slightly more expensive than rivals. For example, Baleno Sigma petrol variant is priced at Rs 6.61 lakh. Similarly, Tata Altroz range starts at Rs 6.60 lakh. Glanza base variant costs Rs 6.81 lakh.

i20 facelift Era variant still seems relevant, owing to its comprehensive range of safety features. It includes 6-airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill start assist control, rear parking sensors, central locking, seat belt pretensioner, seatbelt reminder, 3-point seatbelts and speed sensing auto door lock. Other features are pretty basic such as halogen headlamps, body-coloured door handles, 14-inch steel wheels, pole roof antenna, TFT multi-information display, manual AC, manually adjustable ORVMs, USB C-Type charger at front, map lamps and front power outlet.

All variants of i20 facelift get a sole 1.2-litre petrol motor. It makes 83 PS with 5-speed manual and 88 PS with the iVT gearbox. Torque output is 114.7 Nm. Base Era variant gets only 5-speed manual. Hyundai has discontinued the 1.0-liter turbo unit for i20 facelift. However, it can make a comeback with the N Line facelift. Take a look at the top of the line variant of new Hyundai i20 in the video below by CarDirector channel.

Hyundai i20 facelift mid-spec variants – key highlights

By paying around 70k more for i20 Magna variant, a lot more equipment can be accessed. It has automatic headlamps, headlight escort function, DRLs near air curtains, shark fin antenna and foldable key. Inside, there’s an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering wheel with audio and Bluetooth controls, voice recognition, electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear AC vents and power windows. Safety has been improved with tyre pressure monitoring system (Highline). i20 Magna is available with only manual transmission.

Moving up, Hyundai i20 Sportz variant gets both manual and automatic transmission. Prices are Rs 8.33 lakh and Rs 9.38 lakh, respectively. i20 Sportz appears to have an optimal balance of affordability and equipment range. However, it does not get a sunroof. Key features on offer include Z-shaped LED tail lamps, 16-inch dual-tone steel wheel, auto climate control with digital display, height-adjustable driver seat, electric folding ORVMs with auto fold and cooled glove box. Safety kit includes a rear camera, driver rear view monitor and emergency stop signal. If i20 Sportz had sunroof, it could have been the best value for money variant.

Hyundai i20 facelift top-spec variants – key features

Top-spec i20 variants are focused more on style and creature comforts. i20 Asta is available at a starting price of Rs 9.29 lakh. It is being offered with only manual transmission. Some key highlights include puddle lamps, welcome function, smart key, LED headlights, LED DRLs, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, blue ambient lighting, leather wrapped interiors, Bose Premium 7-speaker sound system and electric sunroof.

Top-spec Asto (O) manual and automatic variants are priced at Rs 9.98 lakh and Rs 11.01 lakh, respectively. The dual-tone version will cost Rs 11.16 lakh. Some serious upgrades are available with Asta (O) such as 10.25-inch touchscreen with navigation, Bluelink connectivity suite with dedicated buttons, height adjustable seat belts for driver and front passenger, rear seat adjustable headrests, ambient sounds of nature and voice-enabled smart electric sunroof.