Kia EV2 Planned – B-Segment Hatch? India Launch Likely?

Kia EV2 planned to launch in 2026 or beyond, could very well be a B-segment hatchback with crossover DNA sprinkled all over it

The South Korean brand, Kia, has set major goals in electric mobility sector. There is an increasing demand for EVs and Kia intends to achieve 1.6 million EVs per annum sales by 2030. This is a steep goal and the brand needs more affordable EVs to hit that mark. This is where recently unveiled Kia EV3 and EV4 along with confirmed Kia EV2 come into action.

Kia EV2 Planned – Is this an electric hatchback?

At Kia’s EV Day event, the company showcased EV3 and EV4 concept vehicles that will sit below recently unveiled EV5 electric family SUV. Both EV3 and EV4 are already in concept phase, which the company showcased as well. However, Kia EV2 has still not reached concept phase.

At the same stage where Kia showcased EV3 and EV4 concept, Kia also announced Kia EV2, which will be the smallest offering when launched. Until the Kia EV1 follows at a later day, of course. Kia’s EV line is based on born electric E-GMP platform that Hyundai shares with Kia. Based on this platform, Kia has already launched EV6 crossover and EV9 3-row SUV.

Recently showcased EV3 is a small SUV and EV4 is an unconventional saloon-type vehicle. It doesn’t have a classic 3-box design, but it does have a sloping coupe-style roofline that lends it a 2-box appeal. Both of these vehicles possess Kia’s new EV-specific design language that relies heavily on geometrical patterns.

Kia EV2 will follow a similar design ethos too. The primary market for Kia EV2 could be Europe and might be manufactured at the company’s Slovakia plant. Going by current trends, Kia EV2 is likely to be a hatchback confined within B-segment size constraints with crossover DNA all over the design.

A high performance GT version in the mix too

Considering it will be a smaller vehicle, Kia is less likely to offer a dual motor AWD setup with EV2. That said, we hope this single motor setup has RWD and not FWD. Unlike the 800V architecture on E-GMP platform with Kia EV6 and EV9 on sale, there can be a new variation with around 400V architecture.

This will increase charging time and reduce performance envelope. But will be apt for the size and market positioning that Kia EV2 will slot in. A high-performance GT version is likely to be on the cards, like other E-GMP based EV lineup from Kia. Launch may happen in 2026 or beyond, after the launch of EV3 and EV4.

India launch could be a reality, considering Kia has already trademarked EV1 to EV9 wordmarks in India. This may be an indication that Kia holds intentions to introduce all or some of these born electric EV vehicles.