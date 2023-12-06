Kia EV6 Facelift Spotted Testing Again – Flagship EV9 Inspired Design

As opposed to significant exterior changes with Kia EV6 facelift, interiors might be carried over or see minimal changes

In the push towards electric cars, Kia and Hyundai have been very active by launching multiple global vehicles and market-specific vehicles. First among the global electric vehicles from Kia was EV6 which is getting a mid-life facelift soon. Test mules have been spotted abroad and feature a radical new fascia influenced by its flagship EV9.

Kia EV6 Facelift Spotted Testing Again

The South Korean brand’s first EV for India is among the 28 electric cars that money can buy in India. It has been garnering good sales numbers too, where CBU vehicles are concerned. Even though EV6 is relatively new, Kia is keen on giving it a facelift that should eventually make its way to India as well.

Just like the Carnival facelift recently unveiled, Kia EV6 facelift is inspired by the company’s flagship EV9 electric SUV. At front, we can see a heavily redesigned fascia. Kia has thoroughly camouflaged EV6 facelift test mule at the front, side and rear areas. Usually, camouflaged areas are the ones that will bear design changes.

Going by that logic, we could witness a heavily reworked fascia, slightly different sheet metal stamping in profile and minimal changes with rear section. For starters, the headlights are now vertically arranged like on EV9 electric SUV, as opposed to horizontal arrangement on current model.

There seems to be a new alloy wheel design along with slightly different lines and creases in profile. Rear gets new LED signature in its tail lights. However, overall tail light design aesthetic seems to have been retained from current model. Front and rear bumpers will see a revision too, bringing more aggression and flair to its design.

Changes in powertrains?

On the inside, we don’t expect much difference over what Kia is offering with current EV6 on sale globally. That’s not a bad thing as it has twin 12.3-inch horizontal displays, one for infotainment and other for instrumentation. Two-spoke steering wheel, physical switches and dials for crucial elements are notable aspects with Kia EV6’ interiors.

Where powertrains are concerned, Kia is offering two versions of EV6 in India – RWD and AWD. Both of them get the same 77.4 kWh battery pack. Single motor RWD version boasts 226 bhp and 350 Nm, whereas dual motor AWD version packs 321 bhp and 605 Nm. Both these versions are based on GT Line trim.

We hope Kia India launches the maxed-out EV6 GT with facelifted model. This GT version gets 575 bhp and 740 Nm with eye-watering 0-100 km/h time of around 3.6 seconds. India launch could happen in 2025. Official confirmation regarding the same is due.