Kia Sonet Facelift Spied Testing – LED Signature, Dual-tone 16-inch Alloys

Kia Sonet Facelift will be launched by the end of this year with several feature updates – To fiercely compete with Brezza, Venue, XUV300, Nexon

Kia Sonet sales over the past month have been in the red and features lower down on the sales list of sub 4-meter SUVs. However, there is the Sonet mid-life facelift that is currently on test and is expected to be launched by the end of 2023. Sonet facelift is set to receive several exterior and interior updates. Some of these updated features have been revealed via recent spy shots.

Kia Sonet Facelift Spied – Bold Exterior Design

Sub 4m SUV segment is getting more attention and particular demand is being shown towards style, features, creature comforts and advanced technology. Kia India is promising all this and more with new Sonet facelift.

Kia Sonet facelift is expected to retain the same 6 trim levels seen on the current model- HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+ and X Line. Prices are expected to range between Rs. 8.00 -15 lakh (ex-showroom). Marginally higher as compared to current model with a sticker price between Rs. 7.79 lakh and Rs. 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Recent spy shots of Kia Sonet facelift show off a bold exterior with revised rear bumpers and revised tail lights. It also gets a unique LED signature for tail lights that is distinct in its segment. Recent spy shots show an all-new 16-inch alloy wheel design that is slightly different than current Sonet. It sports a dual-tone diamond cut effect.

Interior-wise, Kia is likely to revamp the existing dashboard design. Revised upholstery, a single-piece dashboard with a dual-screen setup with a fully digital instrument console and a revised touchscreen infotainment system are probable too. The Sonet facelift will also get ventilated front seats, single pane sunroof, front parking sensors and automatic climate control, like before.

There is a good probability of inclusion of features like a dashcam, 360-degree camera and ADAS suite. However, this ADAS suite might include as many features as recently launched Venue and not Seltos 2.0, which gets a total of 15 ADAS features.

Kia Sonet – Engine and Transmission

Kia Sonet facelift will see no changes in its engine lineup. It will continue to draw power from a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine offering 83 hp power and 115Nm of torque mated to a 5-speed MT. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine offers around 120 hp power and 172 Nm torque mated to a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT automatic.

The 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine is capable of 115 hp power and 250 Nm torque, mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic torque converter. Kia Sonet facelift will continue to compete against Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, recently updated Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger in its segment.

