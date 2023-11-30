Kia Sonet Facelift Unwraps December 14 – Price Reveal Early Next Year

Sonet facelift will be getting new features including ADAS, although engine options will remain unchanged

One of the popular sub-4m SUVs, Kia Sonet will be unveiled in its facelift avatar on December 14. Test mules have been spotted overseas, although the India-spec model is expected to get a different set of updates. Post its unveil, prices for Sonet facelift will be announced in early 2024.

Sonet facelift – Exterior updates

Even though the existing model already has a sporty, attractive profile, Kia is bringing some major changes for the facelift version. Front fascia will have a refreshed profile with new DRLs and changes to the headlamps. Front and rear bumpers will also be updated. However, signature features such as the tiger nose grill design will be retained.

Side profile will be largely the same as that of the current model. The only major change will be a new set of alloy wheels. At rear, the existing wraparound tail lamps will be replaced with new vertical units. These will be seamlessly interconnected with an LED lighting element. A similar update has already been introduced with Seltos facelift.

Sonet facelift – Interior updates and new features

Inside, Kia Sonet facelift will have a refreshed dashboard. The sub-compact SUV will be getting a new switchgear for the HVAC system. Some of the upgrades could be borrowed from other Kia and Hyundai models. For example, the infotainment screen could be taken from Seltos facelift. Similarly, the digital instrument cluster can come from Kia Carens and Hyundai Venue. Ambience could be improved with a new choice for the upholstery and interior theme.

Sonet facelift’s improved safety kit could be a major draw for potential buyers. Safety upgrades will include 6-airbags being offered as standard across all trim levels. Sonet facelift will also be getting ADAS, just like its sibling Venue. ADAS was introduced with Venue recently, making it the first sub-4m SUV to get this feature. Level 1 ADAS kit onboard Venue includes forward collision warning, lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance assist, high beam assist, lane keeping assist, lane following assist, driver attention warning and leading vehicle departure alert.

Sonet facelift performance

Engine options for Kia Sonet facelift will be the same as that of the current model. There’s a 1.2-litre MPi engine that generates 83 PS of max power and 115 Nm of peak torque. It is offered with a 5-speed manual transmission. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor makes 120 PS and 172 Nm. Transmission choices include 6iMT and 7DCT. Third engine option is a 1.5-litre diesel that makes 116 PS and 250 Nm. Transmission options include 6iMT and 6AT. Although engine options are the same, it is possible that diesel-manual may be reintroduced for some trims.

With new looks, updated equipment list and features like ADAS, Sonet facelift is expected to register strong sales. It will continue to rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Maruti Fronx, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. Prices are expected to be increased slightly for Sonet facelift. The current model is available in the price range of Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 14.89 lakh.