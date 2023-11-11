Tata Nexon Slammed Wide Body Concept Breaks Cover – Feisty!

With fatter wheels and tires, Tata Nexon slammed wide body concept by Bozz Concepts gives the vibes of a future Nexon Racer with 1.5L GDI

Who doesn’t love the Nexon? It is the highest-selling sub 4m SUV and SUVs in general in India with around 17K units sold last month. The new Nexon facelift debuted last month, is one of the greatest examples demonstrating effective iterative updates on a vehicle before generational upgrade. But Bozz Concepts thinks Nexon can be more. Say Namaste to Nexon slammed wide body concept render, called Nexon Bluarc Dark Edition.

Tata Nexon Slammed Wide Body Concept

For starters, Tata Motors Nexon is a sub 4m compact SUV having a high 209 mm ground clearance. This creates a stance that can’t be termed as aesthetic, even though it is practical. To fix this stance, Bozz Concepts rendered a slammed Nexon with wide wheels and tyres. They further gave it wide body kits to cover the new tyres.

Bozz Concepts hasn’t messed with Nexon’s original design attributes and components. However, there is a new upper grill with Nexon EV’s full-width LED light bar and Tata’s logo has been replaced with illuminated TATA lettering that looks vastly better than what the stock Nexon looks. So much so, we wonder why Tata doesn’t offer TATA lettering on fascia right from the factory.

There is a large bonnet scoop as well, which blends in with the overall aesthetics of this concept and lends a mean and menacing appearance. The main talking point of Nexon slammed wide body concept is the stance. So, there is a new suspension setup that gets the car lower by a large margin.

Bozz Concepts call this Nexon Bluarc Dark Edition and they have given it a wide body kit consisting of extended wheel arches with air channels, side skirts and a custom rear bumper. Wheels look like they are around 19-inches and are wrapped with sporty low-profile rubber. Rear gets illuminated TATA lettering too, complementing the new custom bumper.

Wide body kit looks dope!

This wide body kit adds around 3 or 4 inches to each side, lending Nexon a fat appearance that looks very sporty and appealing. Wheels fill those arches completely and this is an absolute visual fest for car lovers. As the name suggests, Tata Nexon Bluarc Dark Edition is based on Dark Edition and gets fully black paint.

Windows get a dark tint and gives the car a murdered look on top of the slammed look. Looking at this, we hope Tata Motors carve out a Nexon Racer like it is doing with Altroz and offer the bigger 1.5L GDI turbo petrol engine that will debut with upcoming Tata Curvv. This engine is good for 170 PS of peak power and 275 Nm of peak torque.

With the Nexon Racer, lowered suspension with some visual drama would do wonders on the already wonderful Nexon. In that light, this Nexon slammed wide body concept paints quite a picture in the minds of car enthusiasts like you and me.

