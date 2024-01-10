Mahindra Thar 5-Door New Alloys Spotted – Please Be 19-Inchers!

While exteriors of Thar 5-door will match the existing model, the SUV will be getting a range of upgrades and new features on the inside

Mahindra Thar 5-door model has been spotted multiple times in recent months. Launch is expected later this year. Availability of Thar 5-door will pose a tough challenge to rivals like 5-door Maruti Jimny and upcoming Force Gurkha 5-Door. With 5-door model, Mahindra is implementing sort of a facelift too, with subtle design changes.

Thar 5-door New Alloys – What else is new?

New test mules of Thar 5-door spotted by automotive enthusiast Gaikwadtrunal reveal nothing new, except for the new alloy wheels. The SUV gets new headlamps with circular LED DRLs and new fog lamps. Rectangular LED DRLs mounted on the fenders also appear to be the same. The vertically slatted grille appears similar, although there are some variations to achieve a distinctive profile.

Other parts such as the bonnet, bumper and front fenders are largely the same as that of 3-door Thar. Rear wheel arches have a squared design, as compared to rounded rear fenders of 3-door Thar. The footboard is apparently longer and it also appears to be wider. It will allow easy ingress and egress for all passengers.

The alloy wheels have the same basic design, although there are some minor changes. Design is still 5-spoke with twin elements. But the overall execution is different. Also, wheels get dual-tone finish. We hope these are 19-inchers, though. Rear profile is expected to be largely the same as the current 3-door Thar.

Thar 5-door interiors

Inside, 5-door Thar will have familial vibes with a dual-tone colour theme. The current 3-door Thar has an all-black interior theme. The 5-door Thar will have a refreshed dashboard, featuring a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The UI will also be new. A new instrument cluster with a larger MID could also be there. It could be the same as in use with the Scorpio N. Other features will include a new front armrest, rear AC vents, a sunroof and grab handles on A and B pillars.

Other components such as toggle switches, AC vents and HVAC controls will be the same as those of 3-door Thar. With its larger dimensions, 5-door Thar will have more space on the inside. Mahindra could offer different seating formats, based on the variant. Boot space will be much higher with the rear seat(s) folded.

Thar 5-door specs, performance

Mahindra Thar 5-door is highly likely to be available in both 4×2 and 4×4 configurations. With the longer body and wheelbase, some of the off-roading capabilities may be impacted. Engine options will include the 2.0-litre petrol unit that churns out 150 PS of max power and 300 Nm of peak torque.

Users can also choose the 2.2-litre diesel engine that generates 130 PS and 300 Nm. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic for both engines. As compared to the existing 3-door model, the 5-door Thar will be a more versatile and practical machine.

It can find greater acceptability among folks looking for a regular, family-oriented SUV. The 5-door Thar could be made available in the price range of Rs 16 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. The existing 3-door Thar starts at Rs 10.98 lakh (RWD). We wish Armada name be back with Thar 5-Door.