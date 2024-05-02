Mahindra XUV 3XO vs XUV300 – New vs Old, Exteriors and Interiors

The updated Mahindra XUV 3XO will rival other sub 4m SUVs like Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Seltos, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger

Sub 4m SUV segment just got its newest addition in the form of Mahindra XUV 3XO. This SUV is poised to take on its rivals with Rs. 7.49 lakh (ex-sh) starting price and many segment-first features. But in today’s post, let’s unfold the design differences between new XUV 3XO and its predecessor, XUV300, both inside and out.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Vs XUV300 – Exteriors Compared

Where design is concerned, Mahindra has turned wildness setting to the max. What we see is a ravishing, yet appealing design with a wild side to flex its underlying aggression. At the front, we can see a brand-new fascia. This is a complete overhaul of what we saw with XUV300.

Headlight housings are now massive with a vertical orientation. LED DRLs are not arranged horizontally, but vertically and take up more than half of the fascia’s real estate (vertically). The new grill has a gloss black effect with seven vertical slats. Horizontal lines in lower bumper area are replaced with vertical cascading lines.

While headlights are now LEDs with a projector for low beam and reflectors for high beam, fog lights are removed. Mahindra somehow seems to have retained XUV300’s bonnet and made it fit with the new XUV 3XO. Cost-effective!

From the side, Mahindra XUV 3XO looks more or less the same as its predecessor. Yet, Mahindra has managed to carve out some interesting details. Wheel arch claddings are now much thicker and have interesting cuts in them. Rear roof spoiler is new and so is the interesting design element in C-pillars.

Alloy wheels are 17-inchers now (segment first) and are wrapped with 215/55/R17 tyres. As opposed to 16-inchers on XUV300, newer wheels fill the wheel arch better and lend an athletic look. Roof rails are different from XUV300 too. However, XUV 3XO still retains a traditional antenna instead of a shark-fin one.

Much better design?

Just like the windshield and bonnet at front, Mahindra has retained rear windshield and all the windows too. Rear gets all-new LED tail lights connected by a full-width LED light bar. Number plate used to be on the tailgate with XUV300, which is now moved to its bumper area.

Rear bumper on XUV 3XO is a major revision and is much sportier than it used to be with XUV300. We particularly like the new J-shaped reflectors, interesting patterns from front fascia and there are new lines and creases that lend a sportier look. Faux skid plate now has three pronounced box-shape elements that lend aggression.

On the inside, Mahindra has completely overhauled the interiors to bring its monocoque sub 4m SUV to modern times. XUV300’s dashboard looked a lot like older Hyundai Santa Fe’s. Now, we get a more mature layout in the form of a free-standing 10.25-inch infotainment screen, 10.2-inch instrument cluster, redesigned centre console, new dual-zone climate control panels and more.

Also new are the soft touch plastics that elevate in cabin experience and lend a premium car feel. All in all, we can safely conclude by comparing pictures of both cars side by side that XUV 3XO is an objectively better-looking vehicle than XUV300. Is it for everyone? We don’t think so. But is it more striking than before? From the pictures, yeah.

