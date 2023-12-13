Mahindra XUV700 Electric Base Variant Spotted Testing – Single Motor FWD

As opposed to the previous test mules with a larger battery and a rear motor, Mahindra XUV700 Electric base variant has smaller battery and no rear motor

The electric vehicle onslaught in 4W realm is currently lead by Tata Motors. With staggering response from Indian buyers, Tata Motors has a wide range of portfolio including Tiago EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV. Mahindra is on the move to gain an upper hand in segments higher up the hierarchy. XUV.e8 or XUV700 electric is a stark example of that.

Mahindra XUV700 Electric Base Variant Spotted Testing

The Indian SUV maker has been testing XUV.e8 for some time now. This electric car is expected to come equipped with both single and dual-motor layouts. Recent test mules spotted by Clement Joseph show Mahindra XUV700 electric base variant with single motor FWD setup. It is an electric mule as it lacks an exhaust setup.

Previous test mule sightings had clearly revealed the presence of a rear electric motor along with orange-coloured high-voltage cables running around them. This particular test mule lacks these electrical components as it has a single motor driving its front wheels.

Previous test mules revealed a larger battery that extended quite a bit to the rear. Recent test mules show a smaller battery and hence point towards the possibility of this being a base model with around 60 kWh worth of battery, while top spec dual-motor AWD equipped variants get a larger 80 kWh battery pack.

This particular test mule must be testing a specific component that is being developed by a third-party vendor based out of Bengaluru. We say this because the test mule was spotted by Clement Joseph in Koramangala and had KA-01 temporary registration plates which is Bengaluru Central RTO that covers Koramangala region.

Usually, Mahindra test mules are spotted around Chennai, donning Tamil Nadu state temporary number plates. This test mule seems to be on a very prolonged and extensive testing as it lacked any of the flashy body kit that newer spy shots are revealing. Even the Mahindra badge is old oval one, instead of newer Twin Peaks one.

What can we expect?

Mahindra XUV700 Electric base variant is highly likely to not offer the larger 80 kWh battery pack and dual motor AWD option. The INGLO platform underpinning XUV.e8 (XUV700 Electric) will source its batteries either from Volkswagen MEB platform or the prismatic Blade cells from Chinese auto giant, BYD.

On the inside, Mahindra XUV700 Electric will pack a triple horizontal screen layout that extends across its dashboard. One for driver’s instrumentation, one for main infotainment and the third is for front passenger. Elements like rear ventilated seats and 19-inch alloy wheels are expected with this vehicle.

Front and rear will witness a massive overhaul to establish a visually distinguishable identity. Launch is likely to happen in early 2025. With probability of a debut at 2025 Auto Expo.