Maruti Brezza, Baleno, G Vitara To Get 5 Star Safety Rating From Bharat NCAP?

A new report claims that Maruti is all set to get their first 5 star safety rating at Bharat NCAP crash test

Being the world’s third-largest automotive market, India has been taking significant strides in vehicular safety. Global NCAP started testing Indian cars back in 2014. We now have a dedicated domestic crash testing facility in the form of Bharat NCAP.

Bharat NCAP vehicle assessment programme commenced operations in December 2023, positioning India among the five countries in the world with a dedicated domestic crash testing facility. The country’s very own crash testing facility has awarded full fat 5 Stars to Tata’s flagship Harrier and Safari SUVs.

3 Maruti cars crash tested at Bharat NCAP

Earlier this year, news broke out about Maruti Suzuki submitting three vehicles to Bharat NCAP assessment. A report by Business Today claims that Maruti Suzuki will bag its first-ever 5 Star crash rating with some of its vehicles. If that is the case, Maruti Suzuki is set to get a 5 Star crash rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests. Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara are to get 5 Star crash safety ratings as per the leaked info.

Over the years, car manufacturers have worked on improving safety. 5 star safety ratings for cars from Tata, Mahindra, Volkswagen and Skoda are shining examples. Maruti too has improved safety of their cars over the years, but is yet to get a 5 star safety rating. The company recently revealed an internal crash assessment video of their newer Fronx. Maruti Suzuki promises excellent and uncompromised safety proposition with their newer vehicles and the claims will be put to test by Bharat NCAP.

5-Star Crash Rated Maruti Cars To Unfold Soon

Being India’s largest carmaker, will Maruti Suzuki shine bright at Bharat NCAP with its newer vehicles? It is among the most tantalising questions in the Indian automotive scene, given the company’s public approach towards vehicular safety. Not that there haven’t been safe cars from Maruti Suzuki stables.

Vitara Brezza scored a respectable 4 Stars at Global NCAP and Ertiga has 3 Stars. 4 Stars is the highest Maruti Suzuki has ever gotten with its Indian lineup. Company’s newer vehicles like Baleno (probably Baleno based Fronx, Glanza and Taisor), Grand Vitara and the new Brezza are in a better position to strike 5 Stars owing to recent advancements in chassis engineering.

The new Baleno is positioned on the same platform as its predecessor. It would be interesting to see how the new Baleno fares against its predecessor’s dismal 0 Stars performance for India-made Latin spec models and up to 4 Stars for India-made Euro-spec vehicles.

It has to be noted that Brezza doesn’t have a Toyota counterpart yet, while Grand Vitara and Baleno do. So, if one gets high safety ratings, it could be applied to the other and vice versa. Bharat NCAP is expected to reveal crash assessment ratings of the three Maruti Suzuki vehicles in the coming days.

