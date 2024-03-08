Maruti Nexa Discounts March 2024 – Ignis, Baleno, Fronx, Vitara, Jimny, XL6

Maruti had discount offers running for its Nexa range in February as well, which have now been tweaked slightly in March

As the end of the financial year nears, it is common for carmakers to announce discount offers to clear inventory. Maruti had announced discount offers for its Nexa range in February and Arena range in March. Discount and benefits for Nexa range have now been extended to March, with some modifications. Users who book their Nexa cars till 16th March 2024 can unlock maximum benefits.

Nexa hatchbacks discount offers – Ignis, Baleno

Both MT and AT variants of Maruti Ignis are available with a consumer offer of Rs 40k and an exchange bonus of Rs 16k. In addition, there is a corporate offer of Rs 4k and rural sales offer of 3.1k. Total savings are thus up to Rs 59,000 till 16th March. Beyond that date, savings will come down to Rs 49k.

Baleno petrol MT and AT variants get a consumer offer of 30k and an exchange bonus of 15k. Corporate offer of Rs 3k is also applicable. Rural sales offer is worth Rs 2.1k. Total benefits on Baleno petrol variants are Rs 48k till 16th March and Rs 38k beyond that date. Baleno CNG variants get 10k consumer offer and 15k exchange bonus. There is no corporate offer. Rural sales offer for Baleno CNG is Rs 2.1K.

Nexa SUV discounts – Fronx, Grand Vitara, Jimny

Fronx 1.2-litre petrol variants get consumer offer and exchange bonus of Rs 10k each. Total benefits are thus worth Rs 20k. Beyond 16th March, the benefits will reduce to Rs 15k. Folks buying the Fronx Turbo edition get a consumer offer of Rs 15k and free upgrade to Velocity special edition. An exchange bonus of Rs 10k is also applicable. Fronx CNG variants get only an exchange bonus of Rs 10k.

Grand Vitara petrol Alpha, Zeta and Delta trims get Rs 25k consumer offer and Rs 30k exchange bonus. Rural sales offer of Rs 4,100 is also applicable. Vitara petrol Sigma trim gets only rural sales offer of Rs 4.1k. Vitara eCVT variants get a consumer offer of Rs 25k and an exchange bonus of Rs 50k. Rural sales offer of Rs 4.1k is also applicable. Grand Vitara CNG variants get only the rural sales offer of Rs 4.1k.

Discount offers are highest in case of Maruti Jimny. The MY2023 model is available with a consumer offer of Rs 1.5 lakh. The MY24 Jimny gets a consumer offer of Rs 50k. Both models also have a corporate offer of Rs 3k.

Nexa sedan and MPV discounts – Ciaz, XL6

A consumer offer of Rs 20k and an exchange bonus of 25k is applicable on Ciaz. Corporate offer is Rs 3k. Total savings are thus Rs 48k. In case of XL6, users will get only an exchange bonus of Rs 20k.